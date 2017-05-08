LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex gains 78 pts on Asian cues; Nifty tops 9,300

By PTI May 08 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The benchmark Sensex gained over 78 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 9,300-mark in early trade today on widespread gains tracking a firm trend in Asia.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 78.22 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 29,937.02 with all the sectoral indices led by consumer durables, auto, capital goods and healthcare, trading in the positive terrain by gaining up to 0.66 per cent.

The gauge had lost 267.41 points in the previous session on Friday on global weakness due to a renewed slide in crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty regained the 9,300-mark by rising 24.05 points, or 0.26 per cent, to trade at at 9,309.35.

Traders said buying activity picked up as positive cues started emerging from other Asian bourses following a Wall Street rally at the close of last week. Investors also cheered centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory over anti-EU Marine Le Pen in France's presidential election, which influenced sentiment.

Major gainers that supported the key indices included ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, TCS, NTPC, Lupin, Asian Paints, Infosys, Coal India and Maruti Suzuki. The stocks rose by up to 1.49 per cent.

Globally, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.80 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.36 per cent in early trade today. China's Shanghai Composite index, however, shed 0.81 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.26 per cent higher in Friday's trade.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • The stage is set
    The South Asian satellite must become the first step towards regional integration

    The launch of GSLV-F09, carrying the GSAT-9, described by prime minister Narendra Modi as a priceless gift to South Asia marks a big step forward in t

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : A Spanking New Gene Pool

As IPL 10 winds down and we come to the ...

Susan Visvanathan

Every drop counts

Climate change brings about dramatic catastrophes. One of our problems ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Science is the new kind of activism

An estimated 40,000 scientists and their supporters descended on Columbus ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter