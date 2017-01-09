LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Sensex gains 24 points on positive Asian cues

By PTI Jan 09 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose around 24 points in opening trade today as investors made selective buying in blue chip stocks amid a better trend in other Asian bourses.

The 30-share index, which had lost 119.01 points in the previous session, recovered 23.86 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 26,783.09, with metal, capital goods, FMCG, PSU, banking and oil & gas stocks leading the recovery.

The NSE Nifty also rose by 19.20 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 8,263. Brokers said, besides a better trend at other Asian bourses which were tracking a strong lead from New York where two of the three main indexes closed at record high on Friday, selective buying by domestic institutional investors and retail investors influenced the sentiment.

Meanwhile, the country's GDP growth is estimated to slow down to 7.1 per cent in the current fiscal, from 7.6 per cent in 2015-16, mainly due to slump in manufacturing, mining and construction sectors, the government data released on Friday showed, without factoring in 'volatile' post-demonetisation figures.

Among other Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.26 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.02 per cent. Japanese financial markets are closed today for a public holiday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.32 per cent higher in Friday's trade.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Break from past
    Allowing finance minister to present the budget a month in advance has its merits

    When Yashwant Sinha as finance minister broke the 53-year tradition of presenting the Union Budget at 5 pm in 2001— with the full backing of his le

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The Commoner who became King

M S Dhoni was a byproduct of the true democratisation ...

Anil Dharker

What’s in a name?

About a month ago, the Maharashtra government changed the name ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Realistic essence of our being

Realistic imagery, or inner vision, is insightful knowledge, that it ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter