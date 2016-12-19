Sensex extends losses, down 81 pts on weak Asian cues
Dec 19 2016 , Mumbai
The 30-share barometer was down 80.82 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 26,408.74 in early trade, with sectoral indices led by consumer durables, auto, realty and banking trading lower.
The index had lost 208.26 points in previous three sessions. The NSE Nifty dropped 25.20 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 8,114.25. Brokers said apart from continued outflows by foreign funds, a weak trend in Asia tracking a sell-off on Wall Street and extending last week's losses on concerns of an expected jump in US interest rates next year mainly pulled the indices down.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.22 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.84 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite too shed 0.19 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04 per cent lower in Friday's trade.