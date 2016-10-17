'Sensex is essentially a real-time index of country's progress'

It was a day when India convincingly won the one-dayer against New Zealand at Dharamsala – a development that, according to BSE managing director Ashishkumar Chauhan, could impact the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex.



“The Sensex basically highlights the trials and tribulations of the nation. When the nation laughs, the Sensex laughs,” said Chauhan.



He agreed with the view that the Sensex is not just about market sentiment. Even though a small index in terms of the number of companies it lists, the Sensex conveys what people are thinking. True, it is a microcosm, but the story it wants to tell is important.



“The companies listed on the 30-share Sensex are a microcosm of the entire nation. The Sensex is essentially a real-time index of India’s progress,” observed Chauhan. According to him, the index caught people’s fancy when it was first set up in 1986.



Whether it was about the stocks of ‘Big Bull’ Harshad Mehta and the impact he had on the BSE, or the Y2K issue, the Sensex tracked the mood of the nation and recorded real-time changes, said the BSE chief. What it reflects is not just the mood on the economy. He said it mirrors how a change in politics or diplomatic thrust will reflect on India, even for instance the response of the Indian government to US policy, or a Chinese response to India on a contentious issue.



“The way forward for the Sensex is that it will continue to reflect India’s potential, and how India progresses with time. And it will continue to highlight the expectations of our countrymen. If India grows at a good pace be sure that the Index will also grow,” said Chauhan.



The BSE chief said the Sensex also shows how top performing or blue chip companies have grown. He referred to the fact that of the original 30 companies listed on the S&P BSE Sensex in 1986 only seven remained now. This showed how the index recorded the churn in the Indian economy. In other words, it showed the changing focus of the economy. Chauhan noted that the profile of the companies listed on the 30-share index had changed over the years. It had been services-related companies at one point, banking at another, then tech at one point and services at another.



“The changes will be faster in the next 30 years. Just see that a company like Bharti Airtel, which one had not heard of when the Sensex came into existence, has become so very large. This shows how the telecom industry took off. This was the case too with Wipro when it took off as a software company. It has been a similar story with Sun Pharma,” said Chauhan, adding: “India is a society and an economy in churn. Tech has taken giant leaps and tech companies are playing a big role in the economy.”



He noted that when it came to the Sensex, one usually moved on the premise that if an investor had invested Rs 600 in a company or group of companies in 1986, it would have grown nearly 50 times to be listed at around Rs 28,000 now. So the index reflects the kind of portfolios that people have and how these stocks are moving.



“Apart from everything else, the Sensex also shows the power of compounding and in all this the asset price is very important,” said Chauhan.



