LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex ends lower as auto, pharma stocks drag

By PTI Feb 14 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: Stock Market
Market benchmark Sensex snapped its three-day winning run after sliding over 12 points today on sell-off in auto and pharma stocks amid muted global cues.

The 30-share barometer, after opening up at 28,386.12, advanced to a high of 28,393.42, but late profit-booking pulled it down to 28,263.45. It finally ended at 28,339.31, showing a moderate loss of 12.31 points or 0.04 per cent.

The gauge had gained 61.70 points in the previous three sessions. The 50-share NSE Nifty broke below the 8,800-mark by falling 12.75 points, or 0.14 per cent to 8,792.30 after moving between 8,820.45 and 8,772.50.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Focal points
    Cutting gap between closure of IPO and listing of stock must be a priority for Sebi

    It is not very common to see a regulator defining its agenda for a financial year.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The Cat's paw which failed to deliver

A confidential note prepared by Pandit Nehru's private secretary Dwarkanath ...

Sachin Shridhar

The weak and the dirty

Politics is a common loathing of the middle class. Politicians ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Into the heart of the conscious self

No one would, perforce, know the true dimension, or character, ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter