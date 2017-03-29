Sensex ends 122 pts higher ahead of F&O expiry, SBI soars
Mar 29 2017 , Mumbai
Mood was also aided by a firming trend at other Asian bourses and a higher opening in Europe, traders said.
After a positive start, the 30-share Sensex rose further to hit the day's high of 29,554.39 and settled up 121.91 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 29,531.43 -- a level last seen on March 20 when it had closed at 29,518.74.
The 50-share NSE Nifty ended at 9,143.80, up 43 points or 0.47 per cent, after moving between 9,153.15 and 9,109.10.
SBI emerged the top gainer in the 30-share Sensex pack, surging 1.98 per cent, in anticipation of a new NPA resolution policy.