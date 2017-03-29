LoginRegister
Sensex ends 122 pts higher ahead of F&O expiry, SBI soars

By PTI Mar 29 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
Markets today carried forward the winning momentum to the second session as the Sensex climbed 122 points to end at about 1-week high of 29,531.43, spurred by SBI and ICICI Bank, ahead of derivatives expiry tomorrow.

Mood was also aided by a firming trend at other Asian bourses and a higher opening in Europe, traders said.

After a positive start, the 30-share Sensex rose further to hit the day's high of 29,554.39 and settled up 121.91 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 29,531.43 -- a level last seen on March 20 when it had closed at 29,518.74.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended at 9,143.80, up 43 points or 0.47 per cent, after moving between 9,153.15 and 9,109.10.

SBI emerged the top gainer in the 30-share Sensex pack, surging 1.98 per cent, in anticipation of a new NPA resolution policy.

