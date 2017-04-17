LoginRegister
Sensex edges lower by 88 pts on global weakness

By PTI Apr 17 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
Geo-political issues continued to dominate the scene as the Sensex slipped over 88 points in early part today, mirroring global losses.

The weakness remained for the third session as the 30-share index fell 88.32 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 29,373.13. Much of the softness came from metal, IT, FMCG, technology and auto.

The gauge had lost 326.90 points in the previous two sessions. Also, the NSE Nifty dropped 21.25 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 9,129.55. Asian shares showed a weak trend after geo-political muscle-flexing over Syria, Afghanistan and the Korean Peninsula, which weighed on sentiment.

The market was shut on Friday for Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.21 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 0.31 per cent. The Shanghai Composite index fell 1.02 per cent in early trade today.

