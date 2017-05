Taking a breather after a record- setting spree, benchmark Sensex plunged 224 points today to retreat from lifetime highs as investors booked profits amid global volatility.



The 30-share index stayed in the negative zone throughout the session and hit a low of 30,393.72, before settling at 30,434.79, down 223.98 points or 0.73 per cent.



Likewise, the 50-scrip NSE barometer Nifty slipped from its all-time high to finish at 9,429.45, down 96.30 points, or 1.01 per cent.