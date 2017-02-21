LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex climbs up 65 points in early trade

By PTI Feb 21 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied around 65 points in early trade today on sustained buying by funds and retail investors amid firm Asian cues.

Moreover, covering-up of short positions by speculators in view of approaching monthly expiry in the derivatives segment on Thursday contributed to the rally.

Rising for the fourth straight session, the BSE 30-share barometer gained 64.52 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 28,726.10.

The gauge had gained 506.02 points in the previous three sessions. All sectoral indices, led by metal, IT and power, were in the green, gaining up to 2.04 per cent.

Also, the NSE Nifty surged 17.95 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 8,897.15. Brokers said that a pick-up in buying activity coupled with covering-up of short position by speculators in the face of February month's expiry in the derivatives segment on Thrusday had a positive impact too.

Firming trend at other Asian markets was another factor behind today's rally on the domestic bourses here.

In other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.46 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.04 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index edged higher by 0.15 per cent.

The US markets remained closed yesterday for a public holiday.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Crude equation
    Wean off the dependence on increased tax collection from diesel and petroleum

    As reported by this paper, despite international crude oil prices ruling in a range of $50 to $60, Indian consumers are paying the same prices as they

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: Interesting times

Russia’s ultra nationalist supreme leader, the all powerful Vladimir Putin ...

Sachin Shridhar

Strip numbers, see truth

Indian Parliament has over has over 34 per cent of ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

That divine mosaic of art and science

Our old, inborn fancy to present complex explanations as a ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter