LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex builds on gains, surges 142 pts ahead of US election

By PTI Nov 08 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The benchmark BSE Sensex gained nearly 142 points in early trade today, extending its yesterday's rally driven by revived investor confidence on improved chances of Hillary Clinton's victory in the US poll.

Moreover, increased buying by foreign funds and domestic financial institutions also supported trading sentiment. The 30-share index surged 141.72 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 27,600.71 with all the sectoral indices led by auto, power and healthcare trading higher.

The gauge had rallied 184.84 points in the previous session. The NSE index Nifty too climbed 46.10 points, or 0.54 per cent, to trade above the 8,500-mark at 8,543.15.

Brokers said fresh spell of foreign fund inflows and persistent buying by investors amid a firming trend overseas on growing confidence that market favourite Hillary Clinton will emerge victorious in the US president buoyed trading sentiment here.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.38 percent and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.28 per cent, however, Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21 per cent in early trade today.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.08 per cent in yesterday's trade as global markets rallied.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Amateur move
    The new RBI startup guildeline does not take into consideration ground realities

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced norms for startup companies that plan to raise money by way of external commercial borrowings (ECB).

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

Do the right thing

Sometime in mid-December 2008, three Andhra youth accused of maiming ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The mindful essence of sensory awareness

The idea of being conscious and having sensory qualities are ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter