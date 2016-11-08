Sensex builds on gains, surges 142 pts ahead of US election

The benchmark BSE Sensex gained nearly 142 points in early trade today, extending its yesterday's rally driven by revived investor confidence on improved chances of Hillary Clinton's victory in the US poll.



Moreover, increased buying by foreign funds and domestic financial institutions also supported trading sentiment. The 30-share index surged 141.72 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 27,600.71 with all the sectoral indices led by auto, power and healthcare trading higher.



The gauge had rallied 184.84 points in the previous session. The NSE index Nifty too climbed 46.10 points, or 0.54 per cent, to trade above the 8,500-mark at 8,543.15.



Brokers said fresh spell of foreign fund inflows and persistent buying by investors amid a firming trend overseas on growing confidence that market favourite Hillary Clinton will emerge victorious in the US president buoyed trading sentiment here.



Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.38 percent and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.28 per cent, however, Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21 per cent in early trade today.



The US Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.08 per cent in yesterday's trade as global markets rallied.



