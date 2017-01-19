LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex builds on gains, rises 26 pts in early trade

By PTI Jan 19 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The benchmark Sensex moved up nearly 27 points in early trade today, extending yesterday's gain on sustained buying by participants amid a mixed trend in other Asian markets.

The 30-share index rose 26.97 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 27,284.61, with sectoral indices led by oil & gas, consumer durables, capital goods, PSU and healthcare trading higher by up to 0.84 per cent.

The gauge had gained 21.98 points in the previous session. The NSE index Nifty too edged higher by 6.15 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 8,423.15.

Brokers said besides buying by foreign and domestic institutional investors and other participants, a mixed trend in other Asian bourses, led to a better trend in the domestic market here.

Furthermore, expectations of encouraging earnings from few more blue-chip companies influenced sentiment, they added.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was trading higher by 0.94 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.49 per cent in their early deals. The Shanghai Composite index was down by 0.06 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.11 per cent lower in yesterday's trade.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Time to get out
    But for market intervention, the govt has no business to be in business

    Selling equity in government owned companies has never been a priority for the Narendra Modi: the government has thus far not professed aggressive equ

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:The mother of all battles

Gassed out after the interminable interplay of the Yadavs in ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Of life’s essentiality and synchrony

It is no big deal to think of psychology as ...

Anil Dharker

No women, no Cry

EDM, as you would know if you are young, (and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter