Sensex back in green, rises 51 points ahead of GDP data

By PTI Feb 28 2017 , Mumbai

The BSE Sensex recovered about 51 points and the NSE Nifty scaled the 8,900-mark in early trade today as investors took to buying ahead of GDP data scheduled to be released later in the day amid firm global cues.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 50.53 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 28,863.41 with the sectoral indices led by consumer durables, capital goods, healthcare, metal, auto and banking trading higher by up to 0.58 per cent.

The gauge had lost 80.09 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty too was up 13.80 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 8,910.50.

Brokers said buying by domestic institutional investors took off well today alongside a firming trend in other Asian markets. US President Donald Trump's speech at a joint session of Congress later in the day will also be keenly watched.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.02 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.69 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.13 per cent in early trade today.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.08 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.

