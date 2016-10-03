Sensex up ahead of RBI policy meet, auto stocks rally

Indian shares rose more than 1 per cent on Monday as expectations of a rate cut by the central bank lifted lenders and as auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki rallied after reporting strong sales for September.



Sentiment was also boosted as Asian shares got the new quarter off to a firm start, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining 0.8 per cent, as concerns eased about the health of German lender Deutsche Bank.



The Reserve Bank of India is due to hold its policy review on Tuesday, with a monetary policy committee set to fix interest rates for the first time.



Analysts were broadly divided on the outcome, with about 60 per cent of the 44 analysts polled by Reuters expecting the central bank to hold rates and the rest expecting at least a 25 basis point cut.



The meeting on Tuesday will also be Urjit Patel's maiden policy review as the governor.



“There is some optimism because of an expectation of a rate cut,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Global Securities.



The broader NSE Nifty was up 1.11 per cent at 8,706.60 as of 0615 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 1 per cent higher at 28,142.80.



Banking stocks were among the top performers. IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank led the rise with gains of 3.37 per cent and 1.19 per cent, respectively.



Meanwhile, State Bank of India rose 2.15 percent after the government extended Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya's term by one year, allowing her more time to lead a clean-up of bad assets and oversee a merger of affiliates.



Auto makers also gained on the back of upbeat monthly sales.



Maruti Suzuki rose as much as 4.43 per cent to a record high after posting a rise of 31 per cent in September vehicle sales.



Mahindra and Mahindra and Eicher Motors rose over 3 per cent each, while Tata Motors was up 2.08 per cent.



On the Nifty, the IT index was the only sector in red. Tata Consultancy Services was the biggest percentage loser, falling as much as 1.22 per cent.



