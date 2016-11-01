LoginRegister
Sensex up 41 pts on economic data, Asian cues

By PTI Nov 01 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered about 41 points in early trade today as investors widened their positions on encouraging infrastructure growth amid a mixed trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share barometer, which had shed 11.30 points on the first day of Samvat 2073 in special 'Muhurat' session on Sunday, was trading higher by 41.11 points or 0.14 per cent at 27,971.32, with the sectoral indices led by metal, auto and realty trading in the green, rising by up to 0.72.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty was quoting 27.70 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 8,653.40. Brokers said market sentiment revived after a government data showed that infrastructure sector recorded a growth rate of 5 per cent in September, the highest in three months on account of healthy performance by cement, steel and refinery products.

A mixed trend in other Asian markets amid data indicating Chinese manufacturing activity grew further in October also influenced sentiments here. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.31 per cent, Shanghai's Composite index rose 0.17 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.15 per cent in their early trade.

Meanwhile, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.10 per cent lower in yesterday's trade.

