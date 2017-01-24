LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Sensex up 100 pts; Nifty tops 8,400-mark on mixed global cues

By PTI Jan 24 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The benchmark Sensex advanced by over 100 points in early trade today, building on yesterday's recovery, as investors and domestic institutions widened their bets amid mixed global cues.

Short-covering by speculators ahead of January monthly derivatives contract expiry added to the upward move. Moreover, encouraging earnings numbers from India's fourth-largest software services exporter, HCL Technologies, too added to the cheer.

NSE nifty also recaptured the 8,400-mark. The BSE 30-share barometer advanced 100.36 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 27,217.70. The gauge had gained 82.84 points in the previous session.

Sectoral indices led by consumer durables, power, banking, PSU, capital goods and metal stocks were in the green, adding up to 1.28 per cent.

The NSE Nifty went past the 8,400-mark by rising 36.20 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 8,427.70.

Early today, HCL Technologies reported a 7.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,070 crore for the third quarter ended December 2016.

Brokers said increased buying in select stocks coupled with covering-up of outstanding short positions ahead of the January month derivatives expiry had a positive impact.

A mixed trend on other Asian bourses too influenced sentiments, they said. In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.30 per cent, while Shanghai Composite index edged down 0.09 per cent in early trade today. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.07 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower by 0.14 per cent in yesterday's trade.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Need new markets
    It doesn’t help if rules paint non-agro & agro commodities with the same brush

    For many years, successive governments have tried to develop commodity markets in India, but have failed to bring in transparency and have been unable

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The cleansing & the yearning

As Twitter trolls went about their ugly business against Zaira ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Of body, brain and placebo effect

While most theories on human nature were based on conscious ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Bias and prejudice exist in science too

Religion has caused a lot of harm to humanity. ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter