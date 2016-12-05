Selling pressure likely, remain on sidelines

The market behaved on expected lines last week and lost ground in the latter half over two days. The fall from intra-week highs was 453 points on the the BSE and 136 points on the NSE. The weekly fall on the BSE was a mere 85.68 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 26,230.66 points, while it was 27.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 8,086.80 points on the Nifty.



Many counters saw big intra-week swings but on a net basis the sum and substance of the week’s trading has brought weakness to the market. It has become more vulnerable to selling and bears may have an upper hand this week.



FII’s have been big sellers in November and sold shares worth Rs 18,250 crore. While they are net buyers in the 11 months of 2016 at around Rs 28,000 crore, the sale in November is significant. With overseas players busy planning their Christmas holidays, nothing significant happens now.



Chitra Ramkrishna, MD and CEO, National Stock Exchange, put in her papers abruptly and created a stir. Happening just before the NSE filed its papers for the IPO has set tongues wagging and nobody would be clear about the reasons until the draft red herring prospectus is filed. Probably there would be some clarity post filing, as this event would figure and some litigations and issues with the regulator would be enumerated.



Tuesday and Wednesday would see the RBI meeting for the monetary policy review and a rate cut is certainly on the cards. A 25 basis points cut is expected, but post the demonetisation, which has multiplied liquidity and would ensure benign inflation, the expectation has risen to 50 basis points. The market would fall irrespective of the cut being 25 or 50 basis points.



The issue from Sheela Foam sailed through with excellent support from QIBs. There is another public issue opening this week from Laurus Labs, which is looking to raise Rs 1,330 crore from a combined offer for sale and fresh issue in a price range of Rs 426.428. This is the narrowest of price ranges ever. The issue comprises fresh issue for Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of 241.07 lakh shares. The EPS for the year ended March 2016 is Rs 20.86, while for the half year ended September 2016 it is Rs 9.60. The P/E ratio based on half year, annualised, is 22.18-22.29 times, and on annual March 2016 results is 20.42-20.51.



The issue price is not cheap but not extremely expensive either. Looking at the pharmaceutical industry’s prospects, Laurus would be a good company to be invested in. Looking at the present market conditions, better opportunity to buy may arise post-listing. The issue would be subscribed by QIBs as they like the sector.



The announcement about gold and gold equivalent (jewellery) is nothing new and is the same as the gold control order of 1974. It also allows holding of ancestral jewellery and explanation of source of income. This announcement was to set some fear in the minds of those people who had converted cash into gold and jewellery after November 8. For all legitimate purchases, there is no issue.



Tough times would continue in the market and volatility would be a part of trading. Going forward, it would be prudent to keep positions light. The worst is not over and we may see selling pressure in the week. RBI policy this week and US Fed next week would keep our markets on the boil.



A a 25 bps cut is over-discounted and expectation of a 50 basis points cut has removed any surprise element. The market would react negatively post-the announcement. It, therefore, makes sense to remain on the sidelines till the events are over.



(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research & Investment Services)



