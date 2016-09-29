Sebi nod for options trade in commodity

On the first anniversary of taking over the commodity market regulatory function, the capital market watchdog, Sebi on Wednesday allowed options trading on commodity exchanges in the country. The move is seen as a long-pending measure that is expected to further deepen the commodity derivatives markets and enhance the liquidity. It will allow cost-effective hedging for participants like farmers and SMEsAt present, only futures trading is permitted on commodity bourses. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said commodity exchanges willing to start trading in options contracts would have to take prior approval of the regulator for which detailed guidelines will be issued in due course.According to experts, the Sebi move will be conducive for the overall development of the market, attracting broad base participation, enhancing liquidity, facilitating hedging and bringing more depth to the market. Mrugank Paranjape, MD & CEO, MCX, said, “Introduction of options would deepen and transform the Indian commodity derivatives markets both in terms of products and participants.”It will also complement the existing futures contracts and would make Indian commodity derivatives more vibrant and efficient,” Paranjape said.The decision was taken on the basis of recommendation made by Sebi's commodity derivatives advisory committee (CDAC). Earlier this year, finance minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget 2016-17 speech had announced that new derivative products will be developed by Sebi in the commodity derivatives market.The turnover of commodity exchanges stood at Rs 67 lakh crore in 2015-16, up 9 per cent from the preceding financial year. At the end of June, the aggregate turnover in agricultural commodities at all the three national exchanges -- MCX, NCDEX and NMCE -- stood at Rs 77,696 crore, while that of the non-agricultural commodities was at Rs 5.73 lakh crore.Kishor Narne, head of Commodities & currencies, Motilal Oswal Commodities, said, “Though a bit late, but finally Sebi has fulfilled its promise to strengthen and grow the commodity markets. Options has been a long pending demand and by allowing them Sebi has sent a clear signal that it wants to take these markets ahead and make them hedger/user friendly.”Overall enhanced participation means better price discovery and good health of the markets.Leading commodity exchange NCDEX said it is fully prepared for the launch of options and has also invested in next generation trading technology, gearing towards providing unrivalled levels of performance. “We are extremely excited and welcome this decision which will help expand the product basket and make it attractive for new participants. For the farmers, it will be a game changer. It would help them to sell their produce in the derivatives market and thereby get the benefit of price protection in case the price falls below their cost of production and also derive the benefit of any rise in price. Options are also a much better hedging instrument as compared to futures for hedgers,” NCDEX said in a statement.Meanwhile, six more commodities including diamond, tea and eggs, were added to the list of products notified for derivative tradings on the exchanges.In consultation with Sebi and on suggestions of an expert committee headed by Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, the government had notified a consolidated list of 91 commodities, up from 85 so far, on which derivative contracts can be launched and traded on the exchanges.The new commodities also include cocoa, pig iron and brass. The committee had suggested a total of eight additions to the list but only six have been added.The notification has come into effect from today, Sebi said in a circular, while asking exchanges to take steps to make necessary amendments to the relevant rules and regulations for the implementation of the same.Among others in the list are coffee, sugar, guar silk, carbon credit, diesel and petrol, wheat, cardamom, chillies, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, turmeric.Some precious metals such as gold, silver and platinum are also included in the list wherein derivative contracts can be launched and traded on the exchanges.Sebi has asked commodity exchanges to inform it about the status of the implementation of the provisions of this circular.