Sebi to meet stakeholders before finalising algo rule

The market watchdog, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will come out with the final rules on algo trading and high frequency trades (HFT) after consulting all stakeholders, including brokers, investment advisers, technology providers as well as other regulators, chairman UK Sinha said on Tuesday.“We have a technical advisory committee at Sebi that is looking into all inputs that have been received on algo trading and co-location facilities. After that, we propose to have interaction with various groups, the technology providers of these high speed trades, the firms that are using HFT, small brokers, small traders, investors’ associations and consultations with government and RBI. Then a final view will be taken,” Sinha said.Sebi had in August released a discussion paper on algo trading where it seeks to make changes in rules to offer a level-playing field for all players. It proposes to introduce minimum resting time between HFT orders — that is, time when an order is received by the exchange and when it is actually allowed to execute. It also wants to introduce delays of few mili-seconds in order processing and have separate queues for orders from co-located servers and other servers.Sinha also said that allowing FPIs to trade directly in the equity market was not on the regulator's agenda.Recently, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were allowed to trade directly on the corporate debt segment of the market.Speaking at the CII-Brics summit on corporate bond market, Sinha mooted the idea of a bond market for the Brics block that could play a complimentary role to the newly set up Brics Bank.The top banking and finance sector officials from Brics are meeting in the city to discuss the challenges they are facing in developing the bond market in their respective countries and sharing their experience to overcome such hurdles in the other countries.Sinha also pointed out that though many developments have taken place in the corporate bond market in the last few years there was scope for further deepening of this segment of the financial market.He said that one of the major operational issues in this market is the non-uniform stamp duty rates across states.The Sebi chief also said that differentiated regulatory actions when companies seek to take debt through bond and loans are another hurdle in developing the bond market in the country.Giving an example, Sinha said when a company seeks cash credit or overdraft facility from a bank, it becomes a private deal. In comparison when the same company enters the bond market for funds and even if the same bank buys those banks, the company is required to disclose a lot of information to the public. He also pointed out that valuations of corporate bonds are done on a mark-to-market basis whereas there is no such provision when the same company takes a bank loan.The Sebi chief also mentioned that the recent developments like a dedicated platform for trading in corporate debt, repository of bonds, regulation for the development of municipal bonds, the bankruptcy code that protects bond investors helped remove some of the major hurdles in deepening the bond market in India.