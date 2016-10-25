LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Rupee surrenders 8 paise against dollar

By PTI Oct 25 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The rupee on Tuesday lost 8 paise to 66.93 against the US dollar at the forex market in the wake of increased demand for the American unit amid foreign capital outflows.

Besides the demand from importers and banks, a stronger dollar against currencies overseas because of increased prospects a US interest rate hike and a lower opening in the domestic equity market weighed on the domestic currency, dealers said.

The rupee had closed higher by 4 paise to 66.85 yesterday on the back of fresh selling of the US dollar by exporters.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 56.71 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 28,122.37 in early trade today.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Palace putsch
    Cyrus Mistry eased out as Tata shows its heft in Bombay House

    It is a classic board room brawl, only this time, it took place in the dignified and rarified air of Bombay House, home to the venerable Tata Sons.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

Between mobocracy and the nation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ well publicised act of peacemaking ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The physics of mindful awareness

Philosopher Aristotle emphasised the fact that “thinking always involves thinking ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter