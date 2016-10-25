Rupee surrenders 8 paise against dollar
Oct 25 2016 , Mumbai
Besides the demand from importers and banks, a stronger dollar against currencies overseas because of increased prospects a US interest rate hike and a lower opening in the domestic equity market weighed on the domestic currency, dealers said.
The rupee had closed higher by 4 paise to 66.85 yesterday on the back of fresh selling of the US dollar by exporters.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 56.71 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 28,122.37 in early trade today.