LoginRegister
You are here » Home

Rupee extends losses, down 14 paise in late morning deals

By PTI Nov 02 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The rupee extended its initial losses and was quoting lower by 14 paise to Rs 66.85 against the US currency in late morning deals on sustained bouts of dollar demand by importers and banks amid lower local equities.

The domestic currency opened lower by 66.80 as against yesterday's closing level of 66.71 per dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market.

It hovered in a range of 66.86 and 66.78 before quoting at 66.85 at 1030 hrs. Meanwhile, the dollar Index was trading down by 0.11 per cent at 97.63 against a basket of six currencies in the early trade.

In overseas market, the US dollar slumped against its major rivals in early Asian trade as the US presidential election increasingly looked too close to call, jangling investors' nerves and fuelling demand for perceived havens such as the Japanese yen.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading down by 279.36 points, or 1 percent, to 27,597.25, at 1045 hrs.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM STOCK MARKET

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Opaque deals
    Making defence contracts transparent is an imperative for this government

    Offsets are a significant part of the defence industry eco-system, designed to give domestic enterprises access to technology, funds, projects and glo

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

One part longing, one part home

Perumal Murugan spoke in Delhi on August 22 at ...

Zehra Naqvi

The strangest of mental illnesses

The mind’s crevices and labyrinths lie largely unexplored, with billions ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter