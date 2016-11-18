LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Rupee cracks 68-level, tumbles 32 paise

By PTI Nov 18 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The rupee took a sharp plunge of 32 paise to crash below the 68-mark against the US dollar in early trade today on higher dollar demand from importers after the American currency strengthened overseas coupled with lower opening in the domestic stock market.

Dealers said dollar's strengthening against rivals overseas following hints of interest rate hike in December from US Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen also weighed on the domestic currency.

Besides, foreign fund outflows kept pressure on the rupee, they added. The rupee had staged a smart rebound against the US dollar to end higher by 12 paise at 67.82 in yesterday's trade on fresh selling of the greenback by exporters and banks.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex was trading lower by 49.21 points, or 0.18 percent, to 26,178.41 in early session.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Listen to logic
    The demonetisation benefits would be beyond the crores of ill-gotten stash

    Many critics of demonetising have raised questions of logic behind the sudden disruptive move by prime minister Narendra Modi.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Gautam Datt

Time to put guns down

The escalation of hostilities on the Line of Control, India’s ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Desire, pride & life’s journey

Desire is a bridge that connects our dreams and yet ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter