Rupee up 8 paise against dollar in early trade

The rupee recovered by 8 paise to 67.86 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in the domestic equity market.



Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas on disappointing US economic data -- showing wholesale inflation and industrial production flat in October -- also supported the rupee.



Yesterday, the rupee had lost 20 paise to end at near five-month low of 67.94 against the US currency in a highly volatile trade amid unabated dollar outflows.



Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 134.38 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 26,433.07 in early session today.



