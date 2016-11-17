LoginRegister
Rupee up 8 paise against dollar in early trade

By PTI Nov 17 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
The rupee recovered by 8 paise to 67.86 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas on disappointing US economic data -- showing wholesale inflation and industrial production flat in October -- also supported the rupee.

Yesterday, the rupee had lost 20 paise to end at near five-month low of 67.94 against the US currency in a highly volatile trade amid unabated dollar outflows.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 134.38 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 26,433.07 in early session today.

