Rupee up 8 paise against dollar in early trade
Nov 17 2016 , Mumbai
Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas on disappointing US economic data -- showing wholesale inflation and industrial production flat in October -- also supported the rupee.
Yesterday, the rupee had lost 20 paise to end at near five-month low of 67.94 against the US currency in a highly volatile trade amid unabated dollar outflows.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 134.38 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 26,433.07 in early session today.