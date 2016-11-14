Up-rise in financial services
Stocks of financial services companies have been on a roll, with most giving 60-100 per cent return in one year
Broking houses, which were the hardest hit and on the verge of collapse, have shown rare agility and diversified their lean portfolio wide to an array of services, by restructuring themselves on the banking model. And the results are there to see.
Stocks of financial services firms have seen a strong run-up over the year, with most stocks hitting their 52-week highs in recent weeks.
Players like Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Ujjivan Financial Services gained between 60 per cent and 100 per cent in the last one year, outperforming the broad market by a huge margin.
Analysts attribute the recent gains to the vibrancy in the capital market and the traction these players have gained through diversification into various financial services businesses. This apart, profitablity is also on the rise, with most companies in the sector clocking a margin expansion in profit after tax that ranged from 300-1,800 basis points, or 3 to 18 percentage points.
Many pure play brokerage firms have diversified into asset management, NBFC, housing finance, insurance, private equity and investment banking. This strategy is paying off now.
Brokerage stocks went out of favour with investors after the 2008 market meltdown, which hit the market turnover and consequently the revenues and bottom lines of broking houses.
The biggest gainers were Reliance Capital, Bajaj Finsev, Edelweiss, Motilal Oswal, Ujjivan, Bharat Financial and M&M Finance.
Emkay Global, JM Financial and Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services have also gained substantially.
There was strong buying interest in these stocks, especially after the first quarter results, and brokerages attribute gains to their diversification strategy.
“Our business segments have delivered healthy growth, as our investments into critical resources to build these businesses over the last couple of years are now showing positive results. While we have increased our business volumes, asset mobilisation and client addition, we also improved our market share in some of our businesses, says Motilal Oswal, CMD of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The contribution of capital market businesses, like broking and investment banking, to the overall profits of these firms have been falling steadily, as the share of other businesses have gone up in recent quarters.
Says Rashesh Shah, chairman and CEO, Edelweiss group: “Edelweiss has evolved into a large financial services firm through its strategy of synergistic diversification. The business model is de-risked by adding various businesses, asset classes, client segments, demographics, markets and geographies in adjacent spaces. This strategy has helped in building a bank-like diversified financial services company within the non-banking financial services sector.”
These firms are now focussing more on a multiline business model of offering a spectrum of financial services products.
“Edelweiss’s diversified financial services businesses across credit, non–credit and life insurance continue to do well and offer multi-line income streams, thereby helping manage profit volatility over the long-term,” said Shah,
“We are still in a falling interest rate environment where financial services firms which offer credit solutions will be positively impacted and thus we are focused on allocating capital to grow this business. Our non-credit businesses such as wealth management, asset management and capital markets too will continue to witness growth as Indians shift from savers to become investors,” he said. The companies are also entering the housing finance business, leveraging their lending experience in the real estate space.
The write off and provisioning trends of NBFCs are lower than most of the commercial banks.
Companies like Bajaj Finance through constant product innovation and introduction of new products has helped sustain strong growth in fee income.