Riding low borrowing costs

Non-banking finance companies witnessed slight weakness in commercial vehicle and housing segments in the September quarter, while reduction in cost of borrowing supported margin growth. While the macro-level developments will be favourable for the lending business, turnaround in the banking sector poses a threat for the NBFCs’ growth.



Most companies reported growth in net profit and net interest margins aided by the reduction in the cost of borrowing. The bank interest rates have softened and bond yields have come down by 40-50 basis points in the past four-five months. “While some of the companies have passed on the benefit to customers, for most of them the margins have improved,” said Nischint Chawathe, analyst, Kotak Institutional Equities.



Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company reported a growth of 42 per cent in profit after tax for Q2FY17 at Rs 171 crore over the year ago quarter. For H1, PAT stood at Rs 337 crore, a growth of 46 per cent over the same period last year. Chola’s net income margin (NIM) was 8.4 per cent for the quarter and H1.



Shriram Transport Finance’s (STFC) net profit grew 14.7 per cent in Q2 and 15.6 per cent in H1. According to STFC, the cost to income ratio was at 22.53 per cent in Q2FY17 against 23.30 per cent in Q2FY16. Bajaj Finance reported a 46 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 408 crore for Q2. L&T Finance reported 33 per cent increase in net profit during the quarter, Bharat Financial Inclusion, formerly SKS Microfinance, reported 87.3 per cent rise in Q2 net profit at Rs 145.87 crore.



“Taking advantage of the softer interest rates in the debt capital markets, many NBFCs further increased their reliance on bonds and commercial papers and the share of these market instruments now stands at 45-47 per cent of the total borrowing. This helped them reduce their average cost of funds by around 30-40 bps during H1FY17, which aided them negate pressures on lending yield on account of increasing competition. Going forward, ability to control credit costs and maintain adequate interest spreads in a competitive business environment would be crucial for incremental profitability,” said Karthik Srinivasan, senior VP of Icra.



But the non-performing assets were seen rising for most companies due to increased provisioning requirements due to the transition from the 180 days past due (dpd) delinquency to 90 dpd in stages till March 2017. Bajaj Finance’s gross NPA as of September 30 stood at 1.58 per cent against 1.4 per cent in the previous quarter. Net NPA stood at 0.43 per cent, while the provisioning coverage ratio was at 73 per cent. Provisions fell by 5.9 per cent QoQ to Rs 169 crore.



The gross NPA of STFC rose 81 per cent, while net NPA moved up 149 per cent. The growth in disbursements and assets under management of NBFCs depended upon the asset segments they were focused on.



The sales of commercial vehicles reflected in AUMs of the CV-focused companies. According to the society of Indian automobile manufacturers (Siam), commercial vehicles posted the least growth of 0.22 per cent in automobile segments in Q2FY17. This decline in growth was due to a slide in sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs). MHCV sales declined by 14 per cent in Q2FY17.



The slowdown in commercial vehicle sales saw the financing companies registering a softer growth in Q2 against the previous quarter. But on a YoY basis they were able to sustain the growth.



STFC’s AUM grew 19 per cent in Q2 against the same quarter last year and 0.6 per cent on a QoQ basis. In Q1, the company had grown its AUM by 23 per cent YoY and 2.81 per cent QoQ.



In Q2, the new vehicle finance grew 35.7 per cent over the year ago quarter but declined by 5.43 per cent against previous quarter. The used vehicle finance grew 16.15 per cent YoY and 1.43 per cent QoQ. The company had clocked a new and used vehicle AUM growth of 71.6 per cent and 19.6 per cent, respectively, in Q1.



Cholamandalam managed an asset growth of 19 per cent and quarterly disbursements grew by 21 per cent. Disbursements in the vehicle business grew by 16 per cent. In June quarter CIFCL witnessed a AUM growth of 18 per cent over Q1 of FY16. In the June quarter the company’s disbursements had grown 30 per cent and vehicle finance disbursements had posted a growth of 32 per cent.



NBFCs with a rural and semi-urban focus were seen improving their assets in Q2. Total AUM of Mahindra Finance was up 14 per cent in September quarter. In the quarter the company’s disbursements registered a growth of 29 per cent. In the June quarter, the disbursements had grown only by 8 per cent and AUM by 11 per cent.



“In view of the widespread monsoon, rural sentiment has turned positive and farm cash flow is expected to improve over the next few months,” the company said.



In the housing finance business, some of the companies found slackness in the market. LIC Housing Finance’s disbursement of loans increased 8.7 per cent to Rs 9123 crore year-on-year with home loan segment growing 13 per cent. In the June quarter the company’s disbursements had grown by 23 per cent.



“Going ahead, NBFCs in the housing space will see increased competition from banks. As the banks make a turnaround, their focus will be more on retail lending than corporate lending. Banks have a larger share in the home loan business and their rates are more competitive,” said Raghu Kumar, director, Upstox. According to him, delinquencies in loan against property will continue to trouble NBFCs.



india Ratings and Research finds that the delinquencies in loan against property (LAP) portfolios of non-banking financial institutions can significantly rise in one year. A combination of stagnant property prices, especially in metros and large cities, which are the primary markets for medium and large ticket LAP, and squeeze on refinancing are main reasons behind the stress, said Harshal Patkar, analyst, financial institutions, India Ratings and Research.



The stress will be more on NBFCs with a higher LAP portfolio. According to Ind-Ra, many NBFCs had diluted the use of risk mitigation practices to expand loan portfolio in the face of intensive competition and had accepted non-residential properties, including industrial, commercial, freehold land and unoccupied residential property, as collaterals.



But the consumer finance segment has started seeing an upward trend on the back of good monsoon and increased rural and urban income.



Bajaj Finance saw its AUM growing by 38 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. In the July quarter also, the company had registered a similar growth in AUM. The company had expanded its EMI financing options by foraying into segments like retail fashion, travel and small appliances in the beginning of the year.



