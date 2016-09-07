Recycling pushes up corporate bond placement by 12%

Corporate India’s appetite for debt funds has remained elevated in the first five months of the current financial year 2016-17 (FY17). Corporate bond market analysts point out that this is almost entirely due to the recycling of old corporate debt.According to Sebi data, the amount raised by domestic companies through the private placement route has risen by 12.2 per cent to Rs 2,42,400 crore during April-August, compared to the same period last year.Private placement of bonds takes up around 95 per cent of all issuances in the primary market for corporate debt, with the public issue route accounting for the balance. Debt raised from the public route, too, has seen a year-on-year increase in FY17, until August.Around Rs 6,400 crore has been garnered by companies through public issuances of non-convertible debentures (bonds), eight times more than the corresponding year-ago issuance sum of Rs 800 crore.According to Ritesh Jain, chief investment officer at Tata Mutual Fund, the pick-up in private placement of corporate bonds is all old debt getting re-issued. “There is no fresh demand for money by India Inc. If you look at the credit growth in the banking system it is only taking place in retail loans,’ said Jain.Said Murthy Nagarajan, head of fixed income at Quantum Mutual Fund, “We are seeing companies reducing their cost of funds by raising money from bond issues at lower coupon rates and repaying their costly existing bank loans.”The corporate bond private placement market had registered an increase of 13.3 per cent in the whole of FY16, collecting Rs 4,58,100 crore from bond investors, as against Rs 4,04,100 crore in FY15. This rate of growth was, however, lower than the 46.4 per cent growth rate clocked in FY15.Jain noted that the supply of paper was shrinking for debt schemes of mutual funds, so these funds were keen to invest in bond issuances. “As a result, companies are raising funds at a lower interest rate,” said Jain.Nagarajan says unless banks cut their base rates aggressively this trend of companies converting bank loans into bond issuance will continue. According to him, it is not just mutual funds and insurance companies which are picking up the bond paper but also banks, particularly private sector banks.Liquidity in corporate bonds has however been relatively stagnant. In a report released on August 18, a Reserve Bank of India working group on development of corporate bond market in India noted the concerns of many market participants who indicated that private placements lack transparency and access is not available to a large pool of investors.The report stated, “One of the reasons for the lack of trading volume is non-availability of sufficient floating stock for each International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) as companies have preferred fresh issuance rather than going for reissuance of bonds. Each new issuance from the same issuer receives a separate ISIN; hence older bonds in the same maturity become illiquid. Reissuance of the same issue for a particular maturity, similar to government securities, can help maintain liquidity.