Realty stocks take a hard knock on profit-taking

Realty stocks saw heavy profit-taking on Thursday after a surge of 13 to 36 per cent in the last three months.



The BSE Realty Index fell 4.34 per cent, led by a sharp fall in real estate heavyweights DLF (-8.11 per cent), Indiabulls Real Estate (-6.21 per cent), Sobha (-5.25 per cent) and Unitech (-4.55 per cent).



Sensex and Nifty, in contrast, fell only 0.5 per cent on Thursday though BSE Mid-cap and BSE Small-cap indices fell 1.41 per cent and 1.30 per cent, respectively.



The other real estate companies which fell on Thursday included Oberoi Realty (-3 per cent), HDIL (-2.72 per cent), Godrej Properties (-1.59 per cent), Phoenix (-1.52 per cent) and Omaxe (-0.33).



Real estate stocks were rising from October, after the RBI repo rate cut, on a positive outlook for the sector after banks started reducing the lending rates for home buyers and the budget announced interest rate rebates for affordable houses. Also, the sector had been heavily underperforming the broader markets.



Profit-taking in realty stocks was seen from the beginning of the trading session on Thursday, and it accelerated towards the close of the market.



According to data provided by corporate data firm Capitaline, realty stocks surged between 13 per cent and 36 per cent during the three-month period ending March 1, led by DLF (36.67 per cent), Sobha (36.12 per cent), Unitech (28.11 per cent), Godrej Properties (24.08 per cent), Indiabulls Real Estate (22.11 per cent), HDIL (13.87 per cent) and Prestige Estate Projects (13.84 per cent).



Shares of DLF on Thursday corrected by 9.2 per cent intraday inr the bourses after the company’s promoters KP Singh and his family decided to offload their entire 40 per cent equity in retail arm DLF Cyber City Developers to Singapore-based private equity firm, GIC. DLF shares finally closed 8.11 per cent down at Rs 141.10 on the BSE.



raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com



