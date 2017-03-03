LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Realty stocks take a hard knock on profit-taking

By Ravi Ranjan Prasad Mar 02 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market

DLF leads decline with 8.11per cent fall

Realty stocks saw heavy profit-taking on Thursday after a surge of 13 to 36 per cent in the last three months.

The BSE Realty Index fell 4.34 per cent, led by a sharp fall in real estate heavyweights DLF (-8.11 per cent), Indiabulls Real Estate (-6.21 per cent), Sobha (-5.25 per cent) and Unitech (-4.55 per cent).

Sensex and Nifty, in contrast, fell only 0.5 per cent on Thursday though BSE Mid-cap and BSE Small-cap indices fell 1.41 per cent and 1.30 per cent, respectively.

The other real estate companies which fell on Thursday included Oberoi Realty (-3 per cent), HDIL (-2.72 per cent), Godrej Properties (-1.59 per cent), Phoenix (-1.52 per cent) and Omaxe (-0.33).

Real estate stocks were rising from October, after the RBI repo rate cut, on a positive outlook for the sector after banks started reducing the lending rates for home buyers and the budget announced interest rate rebates for affordable houses. Also, the sector had been heavily underperforming the broader markets.

Profit-taking in realty stocks was seen from the beginning of the trading session on Thursday, and it accelerated towards the close of the market.

According to data provided by corporate data firm Capitaline, realty stocks surged between 13 per cent and 36 per cent during the three-month period ending March 1, led by DLF (36.67 per cent), Sobha (36.12 per cent), Unitech (28.11 per cent), Godrej Properties (24.08 per cent), Indiabulls Real Estate (22.11 per cent), HDIL (13.87 per cent) and Prestige Estate Projects (13.84 per cent).

Shares of DLF on Thursday corrected by 9.2 per cent intraday inr the bourses after the company’s promoters KP Singh and his family decided to offload their entire 40 per cent equity in retail arm DLF Cyber City Developers to Singapore-based private equity firm, GIC. DLF shares finally closed 8.11 per cent down at Rs 141.10 on the BSE.

raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Realty bites
    Real estate firms are seeking to rebalance finances and whittle down debt portfolio

    De-leveraging balance sheets by retiring debt are normally a strategy undertaken by companies or groups especially in the infrastructure sector with l

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: The swinging trend

Politics is also about picking out trends. For it is ...

M S Swaminathan

Let us be aware

From the beginning of this year, the UN sustainable development ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Stay in harmony with nature

It’s a fact of contemporary life that you ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter