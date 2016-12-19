Reality check on companies

Stock markets are all about corporate earnings and their trajectory. This makes every earnings season critical for the street. Trading volumes and open interest in futures & options in a stock peak when the company is about to declare its earnings. This shows how important is the season for every Street player, from day traders to pension fund managers.



Once in a decade comes a season that sheds light on the financials and the bottom line direction of a company. All that the management had been trying to hide would tumble out of the cupboard in that season.



Such rare earning seasons would reveal a company’s standards of corporate governance, the real condition of its balance sheet and its stand ing in the sector, besides its ability to deal with unsettling global or domestic events. Its commitment to minority shareholders in sharing relevant information would also be tested then.



The last such earnings seasons were the quarters ending March 2008 and September 2008, in the backdrop of the global financial crisis. All tall claims of companies about their balance sheet strength, business model and resilience were put to the test, and the unfortunate part was that most of them flunked the test.



We are close to a similar set of earnings seasons; the first starts after two weeks and the second will come in April next year. The two seasons would again present investors an opportunity to separate the good from the no-so-good. Differentiating them would help the invetors choose companies for extreme long-term investment, besides understanding why two companies of the same size and in the same business have vastly varying price-earning multiples—the Street’s reward.



What makes the two earning seasons special are the demonetisation and remonetisation in the economy. So, what should an investor do now?



Step 1:



Go back to November 8, and see how the market reacted to demonetisation and the subsequent news flows.



The initial 400 points slide in the Nifty on Nov 9 was the combined effect of two shockers: demonetisation and the US elections result. However, by the end of the trading session, most gap down losses were recouped and a sense of relief prevailed on the Street.



But on Nov 10 and 11, the Nifty began weakening. On Nov 15, when the market opened for trade after a gap of three days, there was fear all-round that economic activity was coming to a grinding halt and companies are going to face trouble, big time. The Nifty nosedived, panic gripped the Street and the market breadth soured.



A reason for the sharp fall in prices, especially of mid-cap stocks, was a lack of clarity on the shape of corporate bottom lines and top lines in the ensuing quarters. Even the overenthusiastic brokerage houses, which give abundant gyan at the drop of a hat, did not utter a word.



All that was happening till the second week of demonetisation was sliding stock prices and wild guesses in TV studios about the measure’s impact. A handful of auto sector firms talked of the likely bad impact, not in stock exchange filings, but in TV studio exchanges.



Step 2:



See how long a firm has taken to reveal the likely impact of demonetisation on its top line and bottom line.



The companies that announced their assessments early can be considered more efficient than their peers who came up late. Investors can get this information from the stock exchange websites and compare the dates and the company’s own assessment of the demonetisation impact on it.



If an announcement was made within 10-12 days of the event, it can be assumed that the company has a robust system to deal with emergencies. If not, that is something to be taken seriously. If a company with multibillion dollar market capitalisation doesn’t have the capability to make estimates of an event, its management information system and forecasting skills are bound to be weak and surely at some point the firm is going to make its shareholders suffer.



When the demonetisation had begun, a foreign brokerage house had arranged for a large India conference. Some large FMCG, auto and real estate firms made presentations in that meet, presenting a dismal picture for the mid-term. How many companies did give the presentation to stock exchanges so that even retail shareholders could also make an assessment? Probably none.



Step 3:



What is the quality of announcement made by the company.



In the last seven days, many firms formally informed the stock exchanges about their assessment of the demonetisation impact. But most of those assessments were pedestrian, praising the move and its long-term impact on the economy and also saying in passing that there could be some short-term pressure.



Most of them did not quantify that expected loss. If a firm comes in after a month and says will suffer a setback in sales, but still cannot quantify it, what should an investor make out it?



In contrast, if a firm gives a detailed assessment, it deserves to be looked at. The best example this being the stock exchange filing of Bajaj Finance, made on Nov 15, just seven days into demonetisation. The assessment had details about the sub- segments it lends to and the likely impact on repayment, along with other details. In all probability other NBFC would also be having such details, but they chose to not share the details with their retail shareholders. This difference in transparency and management attitude explains why the stock of Bajaj Finance had been outperforming the broader and sectoral indices for the last many years.



Step 4:



Vet statements accompanying quarterly results with fine a comb.



Some companies might give the excuse that they did not want to give an incorrect picture and hence they waited for the quarter end to give their assessment. It is still fine if they do give the full picture along with the quarterly results and guide for the future. But if the results are accompanied by generic statements about demonetisation, then surely it is time to re-think on the firm’s price-earnings multiple.



rajivnagpal@mydigitalfc.com



(Rajiv Nagpal is consulting editor, Financial Chronicle)



