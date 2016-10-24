Range-Bound Moves Continue

Last week started on a weak note; both market breadth and broader market indices witnessed pressure. This was much in line with the macro patterns emerged a week before on the charts. However, the market witnessed a sudden turnaround on Tuesday. Like the Nifty's fall was not followed by a strong downward trend, even its rise was not followed by a strong upward trend. Such moves in major indices are a classical indication of confusion, or what is commonly known as the confusion in technical analysis. It is important to understand this, because in a bull market, confusion tends to break in favour of the bulls. But at the same time, a major correction also starts with confusion breaking in favour of the bears. So, it is essential for a trader to understand that both confusion and consolidation need to be treated with respect, and trading volumes have to be reduced during such phases.



Lat week, trading was clearly biased towards the bears. Except on Tuesday, when the Nifty recovered sharply, on most other trading sessions, the market breadth was weak and the market was still in a profit booking mood. This was reflected in the reaction of stocks to their quarterly results. Even if the results were in line with expectations, or slightly better, the stocks didn't see any major upward movement. When results were below expectations, the stocks were punished, but the decline in stock prices was not to the extent to considered a change or reversal in trend. It needs to be watched whether the stocks with weak results underperform the market in next couple of trading sessions. If they don’t, it would be an indication that the market is ready to wait more for earnings to get on track.



News flow from the international market was largely neutral last week. The European Central Bank continued with the easy monetary policy, but asset prices did not react to this announcement as it was clear that the ECB would not change its stance anytime soon. What is more important from the Indian perspective is that oil prices have started firming up. Most analysts believe oil prices are going to remain firm for the rest of the year. This means the margins of some oil companies might come under pressure in the current quarter. It would be worth to check the margins of companies which had shown sharp improvement when oil was quoting below $40 for a long period. Underperformance might emerge in such stocks.



Coming to oscillator charts, while some short-term indicators have made another attempt to come into the buy mode, the medium-term indicators are still not out of the red zone. The average and trigger lines on the daily moving average convergence/ divergence (MACD) index are once again placed close to each other, as they attempt to give a buy signal. It will be good if a buy signal appears on them, but if it does not, that would be a stronger bearish signal. Historically, whenever a buy attempt had failed on this chart, it was followed by a short but sharp corrective move.



The 12-day rate of change (ROC) is placed right below the equilibrium zone, where it had been moving in tandem with the Nifty 50 index. The extreme short-term indicators are placed in close to the oversold territory as they make another attempt to come into the buy mode.



Coming to the macroformation, in its corrective upward movement, the Nifty has not been able to cross its 50-day moving average (DMA). The index is hovering around this average and if it crosses this threshold and stay above it, then most probably the Nifty might start a new trend. But until that happens, there is no point in taking aggressive long positions. Even if one takes cue from Friday, when the Nifty moved up in the last hour of trade, and the index moves above this average intraday, a long trade should be taken only when it happens on closing basis.



As for short-term support and resistance levels, the first resistance for the Nifty comes at 8,760, after which 8,850 is another strong resistance zone where the index might see some selling pressure from traders who had taken long exposure recently. The first support for the Nifty comes at 8,570, after which the downward sloping line would give it support at 8,460. Retail investors should go with the market mood and take regular profit off the table, as volatility might increase, going forward.



