Rains give market some sunshine

The excitement around the monsoon and its impact on stocks has been quite high this year. After back-to-back drought years of 2014 and 2015, top brokers even termed monsoon rains as the biggest trigger for the market this year. A positive forecast from the weathermen of above normal rains made it even more eventful in 2016.With the country getting 3 per cent below long period average (LPA) rain this year, the market benchmarks — Sensex and Nifty — gained 4.50 to 5.50 per cent during the monsoon period (June 1 to September 30).Last year, Sensex and Nifty had declined between 5.75 per cent and 6 per cent, with monsoon rains being 14 per cent below normal during the monsoon period.But the last 10 years establish no direct co-relation between monsoon rains and the equity market performance. In 2009 and 2014, which were drought years, the Sensex gained between 14 to 17 per cent and the Nifty gained between 9.90 per cent and 10.15 per cent, data provided by Capitaline showed.The monsoon forecast of above average rainfall from the long period average(LPA), of up to 106 per cent in 2016 by the Indian meteorological department and private forecasting agency Skymet boosted the market sentiment.Initially there was some disappointment over the delayed start of the rains but as the rains arrived in the third week of June and covered a large part of the country by July the investor sentiment turned bullish again.The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers of equities by Rs 35,839 crore during the June-September period, as per NSDL data and they were net buyers in all the four months. June FPI flows were the lowest at Rs 3,713 crore as delayed start of the monsoon rains seemed to have weighed on the sentiments, but flows picked up in July (Rs 12,612 crore), August (Rs 9071 crore) and September (10,443 crore).In contrast, the foreign portfolio investors had been net sellers by Rs 21,387 crore during the same period last year. In 2015, barring July, which saw inflow of Rs 5,319 crore, FPIs were net sellers, in June (Rs 3344 crore), August (Rs 16,877 crore) and September (Rs 6,475 crore).The agri-input stocks, fertilisers, seed, agro-chemicals and farm equipment manufacturers, major beneficiaries of good monsoon rains saw gains during the monsoon period varying between 4 per cent and 30 per cent. The major gainers among them were Tata Chemicals (22.42 per cent), Deepak Fertilisers (31.35 per cent), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals (29.87 per cent), Bayer Cropscience (13.52 per cent). Other gainers included Rallis India (5.31 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (5.40 per cent), Coromandel International (4.76 per cent), Gujarat State Fertilisers Corporation (4.94 per cent) and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (4.06 per cent).After encouraging start of the monsoon followed by favourable forecast by weather forecasting agencies (IMD and Skymet), September witnessed relatively poor rainfall in certain parts of the country, leading to a downward revision in cumulative monsoon forecast to 3 per cent below the long period average (LPA).Rohan Gupta, analyst, Emkay Global Financial Services, said, “Slowdown in monsoon has adversely affected the sentiments among the farmers and dealers resulting in some moderation in demand.”“Adequate availability of ground water and high moisture content with overall normal monsoon is likely to result in stronger rabi season as we expect demand growth in H2FY17 to remain strong,” Gupta said.