Prospects for Fed rate hike to drive mkt sentiment

Tragedies, natural or manufactured, have been relentlessly befalling the world, claiming lives of hundreds of innocents. This week saw several hundred lives lost in an earthquake in Italy, yet another reminder of how fragile and fleeting life is.



It will always be hard to guess when a moment of calm can turn into a violent eruption, a sentiment widely mirrored in the global markets.



While the earth was shaking, quite literally, in some parts of the world, the markets remained steadfastly focussed on the comments from the US central bank chief to gauge the outlook for interest rate hike. The timing of policy tightening has been a hotly debated topic for weeks now and will likely remain one of the key drivers for market sentiment globally, going forward.



Europe



The continued “will-they-won’t-they” debate surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s policy plan has overshadowed market sentiment for more than half a year now. While the speculation over the timing of the rate announcement continues, the latest signs point to a December hike. Comments by the Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen have helped drive market optimism in the region even as the regulators maintain it will be a slow process.



Even though the initial reactions to policy tightening in the world’s largest economy sent the markets into a panic mode, the sentiment has improved over the past months. The positive sentiment has been guided by the fact that monetary policy tightening in the US points to the growing strength in the economy.



Given the overall boost to investor sentiment, the markets should clock gains by the end of the year, considering there are no disappointing data announcements in the coming months.



In Europe, some mixed data from the European region has kept the investors guessing on the state of economic heath post-Brexit. The purchasing managers index (PMI) for services rose to 53.3 from 53.2 in July. On the other hand German business confidence dropped to the lowest level in six months. European business confidence data scheduled to be reported this week should further help gauge the situation along with figures for unemployment.



Euro Stoxx 50 closed up 0.76 percent at 3010.36. FTSE 100 closed up 0.31 percent at 6838.05.



US



Even though the optimism over indications of a Federal Reserve rate hike has propelled markets, the economic data remains uneven, in turn, leading to mixed sentiment. That basically means there still remains a lack of clarity on the future time horizon for policy tightening. Markets cannot be certain on what lies ahead to make bets, a scenario that will continue to cast a shadow over sentiment, going forward.



The economic data announced recently showed new-home sales picked up while the data for manufacturing sector slumped. In addition, consumer confidence dropped in August while revised data showed the economy grew less than reported earlier in the second quarter. The report showed second quarter gross domestic product rose 1.1 per cent against 1.2 percent reported earlier.



Going ahead, the relatively stabilising economic growth, coupled with low interest rate scenario and reduced market volatility from the start of the year, should help push valuations. However, the markets are likely to continue in the range-bound trading mode for now. Nasdaq closed up 0.13 per cent, at 5218.92. Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.29 per cent, to 18395.40. S&P 500 closed down 0.16 per cent to 2169.04.



Asia



Though the signals from the central bank have helped paint a positive picture of growth for the world’s largest economy, the sentiment has not translated well for the Asian region. The investors in the region will remain worried over the prospects of higher interest rates in the US and the implied flight of foreign funds from their markets.



The comments from the Fed chair Yellen will only help drive the fears this week as the debate over the timing of policy tightening will continue. Even though a higher interest rate environment in the US would be an unwelcome scenario for the markets in the near-term, positive growth triggers for the US will eventually boost sentiment in the longer term.



Investors will be watching out for the Bank of Japan policy meet in September, which will be followed by the Federal Reserve meet on September 20-21. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 1.18 per cent to 16360.71. Shanghai closed up 0.06 per cent at 3070.31. Hang Seng closed up 0.41 per cent at 22909.54.



India



With all domestic catalysts for gains playing out favourably, the focus has shifted to the international drivers, including the interest rate decision by the US central bank. Though policy tightening in the US bodes well for the global economy over the long-term, in the near-term it would imply that the foreign funds invested in the markets will move back to domestic shores.



When the foreign capital moves to western shores it will invariably cause volatility in the Indian market. However, considering it is not a likely scenario just yet, the uncertainty over the timing will continue to dampen investor sentiment. Also, policy tightening in America, even though imminent, will be a gradual process. Which means the speculation mode will continue over the next few months. Overall, the decision on monetary policy tightening will be a keenly watched event globally and will be a key driver of sentiment.



Going ahead, the underlying sentiment will likely remain cautious given the uneven indications from across the world.



The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.19 per cent to 27782.25. Nifty closed down 0.23 per cent to 8572.55.



