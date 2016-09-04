Primary, secondary markets move in opposite directions

The primary market has been on a roll this year, though the secondary market has remained volatile. Scores of big, medium and small sized initial public offerings (IPOs) are lined up for this year, encouraged by the overwhelming response many IPOs have got in recent months. The latest IPO, of RBL Bank, was subscribed more than 69 times.RBI's annual report for 2015-16 said, “The primary segment of the equity market was disconnected from the high turbulence affecting the secondary segment. During 2015- 16, primary resource mobilisation in the form of IPOs surged to its highest level since 2011-12, with 73 IPOs raising resources of the order of Rs 14,300 crore, which was four times the mobilisation in the previous year. Resource mobilisation through IPOs continued to be buoyant and aggregated around Rs 7,500 crore during April-July 2016 as compared with Rs 2,900 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year.”Financial services firms are active in the primary market in 2016. After successful capital raising by Equitas Holdings and Ujjivan Financial Services, now RBL Bank, too, has got a huge response. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance will be the next big IPO from the financial sector.The IPO market is buzzing with new names in the IPO line. Firms that have filed draft red herring prospectus include L&T Technology Services, Sheela Foams, GNA Axles, Laurus Labs, Matrimony.com and Aster DM Healthcare.Companies that are in the process of filing for IPOs include big timers like Vodafone, National Stock Exchange of India and Bombay Stock Exchange and well known names like publisher S Chand, retail chain D Mart, tractor maker Sonalika Tract-ors, education business player Varsity Education Management and liquor maker Allied Blenders & Distributors.The IPO of Larsen & Toubro subsidiary L&T Technology Services opens on September 12. The price band for the Rs 900-crore offering has been fixed at Rs 850-Rs 860 a share. This will be the second IPO from an L&T group firm in the space of two months, the earlier being L&T Infotech’s Rs 1,242-crore IPO in July.According to I V Subramaniam, MD & chief investment officer, Quantum Advisors,. “the primary market response depends on the quality and the pricing of public issues; an IPO will fare well if the quality of the issue is good, irrespective of the secondary market sentiment.”In contrast, the secondary market has been facing turbulence for more than a year now, primarily from a fragile global economy. Though corporate fundamentals have been improving, foreign inflows have been erratic, as India is clubbed with the risky emerging market economies.“While the external environment is very difficult, and it’s going to be a low-return world, India is on a good wicket as it has a lot of positives,” said Tushar Pradhan, chief investment officer, HSBC Global Asset Manage-ment, in a media interaction recently.“We have a very constructive environment under the NDA regime and the significant public expenditure in roads, railways, port and airports will eventually lead to top line growth,” Pradhan said. “We are very very under penetrated. While the world is capital surplus,” he said.