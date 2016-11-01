Play safe with large and multicap funds

With both equity and debt market facing uncertainty from global headwinds like the US presidential elections, the US Federal Reserve’s forthcoming meeting, China’s growth worries and negative interest rate in some developed countries, mutual fund investments should also be in safer and dynamically managed funds, financial advisers and fund managers said.While investing in equity mutual funds’ large-cap funds and multi-cap funds are good bets, investors can also consider dynamic equity funds and balanced funds in view of the looming risk of market volatility.On the debt side, ultra-short-term funds, accrual funds and dynamic bond funds appear safe bets. Gold exchange traded funds could be a good choice for gold investors while Sovereign Gold Bonds are equally rewarding against physical gold.Rahul Mantri, chief financial planner, Midas Touch, a financial planning firm, said, “Looking at current market scenario, we advise invstors to go for dynamic equity funds, something like ICICI Prudential Balanced Fund, Principal Smart Equity Fund and newly launched Motilal Oswal MOSt Focused Dynamic Equity Fund.”“On the debt side,” Mantri says, “a three-year investment horizon is advisable for indexaion benefit. We advice investors to go for ultra-short-term funds if the investment horizon is one year as these are open ended funds withut any exit load.”“From a three-year perspective, accrual funds are advised like Birla Medium Term Fund and Kotak Medium Term Fund which are less volatile funds as they have investments in two-three year maturity corporate bonds. This is a good option against fixed deposit for higher post-tax return,” Mantri said.Another financial adviser Suresh Sadagopan, founder and chief financial planner, Ladder 7 Financial Advisories, said, “If people want to alocate fresh money now they shuld invest in a large-cap fund or a multi-cap fund. In mutlicap fund, the fund manager has the mandate to move from mid-cap to large-cap stocks and small-cap to mid-cap stocks. But before investing it should be properly calibrated based on the goals and risk parametres like how much money should be allocated to each of theses two categories of funds.”Pankaj Mathpal, MD, Optima Money Manager, said, “ Investment should always be based on goal, time is good for investing in dynamic bond fund on the debt side, on the eqity side, one should play safe and invest in multi-cap funds as we are seeing continuous market volatility. Investors who want to combine debt and equity should invest in balaced funds as here assets are dynamically managed. But I would advise to invest via systematic investment plan.”Those investing in gold are spoilt for choice with Soveregin Gold Fund now available for investment with an attractive discount and 2.75 per cent annual interest rate on the initial investment. Chirag Mehta, senior fund manager-alternative investments, Quantum Asset Management Company, advised investors to choose gold ETFs over Soveregin Gold Bonds this festive season.“Buying gold jewellery shouldn’t be confused with investing in gold. Increasing awareness on the drawbacks of physical gold as an investment option has made people to switch to gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) and Sovereign Gold Bonds – the smarter ways of investing in gold. At the outset, Gold ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bonds may seem similar. However, while the Sovereign Gold Bonds are backed by government guarantee on the market price of gold; gold ETFs are backed by physical gold. When it comes to the taxation, in the case of sovereign bonds the profit is not taxable if they are held till maturity. Otherwise, it is taxed based on the holding period. In gold ETFs, the profit on sale is taxable and the rate of tax depends on the holding period, Mehta said.“Mathematically, Sovereign Gold Bonds may seem more rewarding than Gold ETFs. However, the potential to earn higher returns should be evaluated in the context of other important considerations. Liquidity is a key factor. Investors should be able to encash their holdings at any time without compromising on the value. Easy availability is another consideration,” Mehta said.