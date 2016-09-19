PEs go for the cream

Buoyancy in the primary market has helped private equity firms to cream off some of the profits from their investments in the domestic companies. Over the past two years, private equity firms have managed to make exits worth over $1 billion in about 30 companies.Top global players such as JP Morgan, Temasek, Sequoia, IFC, CX Partners, Jacob Ballas and Blackstone, as well as domestic players like IDFC PE, Motilal Oswal PE and Gaja Capital, have managed to sell their stake in investee companies through the primary market.Companies where these players sold their stake through IPOs include Equitas Holdings, Ujjivan Financial Services, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Thyrocare, HealthCare Global, RBL Bank, Parag Milk and SH Kelkhar.Since 2014, there have been about 30 exits. The ongoing year has so far seen the highest exits —worth $686 million—in 12 companies, while there were 15 exits worth $287 million in 2015; there were four exits worth $109 million in 2014, according to data sourced from Venture Intelligence.“Lots of the PE investments happened during 2008-13, when the capital market was practically dead. It has now reached a stage where many of these funds’ life is getting over and they need money to pay back to their investors, so they are now exiting their investments through IPOs,” says Venkatraghavan S, director, IDFC Investment Banking.