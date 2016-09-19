LoginRegister
You are here » Home

PEs go for the cream

By Ashwin J Punnen Sep 19 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Stock Market
Buoyancy in the primary market has helped private equity firms to cream off some of the profits from their investments in the domestic companies. Over the past two years, private equity firms have managed to make exits worth over $1 billion in about 30 companies.

Top global players such as JP Morgan, Temasek, Sequoia, IFC, CX Partners, Jacob Ballas and Blackstone, as well as domestic players like IDFC PE, Motilal Oswal PE and Gaja Capital, have managed to sell their stake in investee companies through the primary market.

Companies where these players sold their stake through IPOs include Equitas Holdings, Ujjivan Financial Services, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Thyrocare, HealthCare Global, RBL Bank, Parag Milk and SH Kelkhar.

Since 2014, there have been about 30 exits. The ongoing year has so far seen the highest exits —worth $686 million—in 12 companies, while there were 15 exits worth $287 million in 2015; there were four exits worth $109 million in 2014, according to data sourced from Venture Intelligence.

“Lots of the PE investments happened during 2008-13, when the capital market was practically dead. It has now reached a stage where many of these funds’ life is getting over and they need money to pay back to their investors, so they are now exiting their investments through IPOs,” says Venkatraghavan S, director, IDFC Investment Banking.

ashwinpunnen@mydigitalfc.com

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM STOCK MARKET

FC SUPPLEMENTS

fat-fashion-show170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Strike at the root
    Military machismo only option. Let’s show some spine and steel

    It is clear that the Pakistan proxy war machine has recalibrated its ‘death by a thousand cuts’ India strategy.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Tushar Gandhi

River of joy, river of hate

Day before Onam I was in Kerala. I was invited ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

The enriching encounters

Pope Francis recently hosted a special guest at the Vatican: ...

Shona Adhikari

Celebrated female artists found fame away from homes

This week’s art column offers a peek into a number ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter