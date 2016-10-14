PE, VC investors take a shine to BFSI vertical

Confident of making profitable exits, private equity and venture capital funds are becoming comfortable investing in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) space. BFSI has been witnessing consistent growth in investments despite the decline in overall PE/VC funding in the past few quarters.Data from research firm Venture Intelligence shows PE/VC investments in BFSI have grown from $858 million in 2014 to $2,566 million in 2015. Even within the first nine months of calendar year 2016, BFSI could garner $1,833 million across 36 deals. In the September quarter, the sector bagged $862 million investment against $314 million in the same quarter last year. In the last quarter, BFSI was the only sector which saw growth in PE/VC investments. The total investments in the quarter was otherwise down by 50 per cent, mainly pulled down by the decline in the funds IT/ITeS firms were able to attract.“Investors are quite confident about the sector, especially about making profitable exits. We have seen some of the financial institutions like Equitas providing a profitable exit for their investors. Further, financial institutions held by Murugappa group and Shriram group have been consistent in providing good returns to their investors,” said Arun Natarajan, CEO, Venture Intelligence.Most of these financial institutions have a proven operating model and an eco-system of IPOs and domestic buyers to support easy exits.The appetite for the sector has increased with the emergence of differentiated banks. The non-banking financial institutions and micro-finance institutions which are becoming differentiated banks need more capital. Recently Utkarsh Micro Finance raised Rs 395 crore from investors to increase its domestic stakeholding in order to comply with the Small Finance Bank norms. The remaining players in the NBFC and microfinance space too are preparing for higher growth as some of the leaders exit. Within BFSI, NBFCs and microfinance have been leading in striking deals with investors. The sector also has been seeing an increase in deal size. GE Capital Services raised $300 million while Janalakshmi Financial Services raised $210 million this year.