LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

NSE extends concessional transaction fee in equity derivatives

By PTI Dec 29 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Stock Market
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has extended discounts of up to 40 per cent in transaction charges for trading in its equity option segment for three months till March 31, a move that will help bring in more liquidity in the segment.

The decision has been taken after receiving feedback from market participants.

In June, the exchange had revised the transaction charges in the equity options segment for three months from July 1 to September 30 and had extended the same for a further three months till December 31.

In equity options, the bourse had given a flat concession of 40 per cent on the transaction charges levied on the incremental billable volume, or premium value, above Rs 1,500 crore in a month for three months ending December 31.

Further, a concession of 20 per cent was given on turnover ranging from Rs 750 crore to Rs 1,500 and 10 per cent on turnover between Rs 500 crore and Rs 750 crore.

"Based on the positive market feedback, it has been decided to extend the same for a further period of three months from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017," NSE said in a circular.

The move is part of NSE's efforts to improve the liquidity in the equity options segment.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • No compromise
    Unfortunately, most air safety regulations seem to remain on paper

    Safety of air travellers must be the priority of all airlines whether owned by domestic, foreign private operators or state-owned enterprises.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: Capricious Princes and their machinations

The road to a climactic partition was paved with perdition. ...

Ananda Majumdar

Beyond the stereotype

A message doing the rounds on WhatsApp reads: ‘I-T raids ...

Arun Nigavekar

Smarten up the workforce

Recently I came across an useful document that was created ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter