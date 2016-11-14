No need for investors to react to every unfolding event

An old theory in financial markets goes like this; the brightest brains trade in currency markets, the second best trade in debt markets and least intelligent trade in equity markets. Probably that is the reason volatility, stemming from panic or euphoria, has become the hallmark of equity markets.A look at the behaviour of the three segments of financial markets last Wednesday gives credence to this theory. Hardly any volatility was witnessed in the rupee or debt paper beyond the usual. But look at the see-saw in equity indices—both up and down moves come to 10 per cent in a single session.What prompted this extreme volatile moves? Demonetisation of high value notes and Donald Trump’s victory in the US election. Was the panicky response to these events justified?As for de-monetisation, the economy gains from channeling money from the parallel economy, where it is not taxed, to the mainstream economy, where it is taxed. The best economies in the world are where taxes are paid by almost everyone. So, the move means two things: increase in the tax base, which in the long-term means lower taxes, both direct and indirect.Moreover, in the short-term, it also means a spurt in government revenue. This in turn means more government spending on infrastructure, which boosts the economy. On the flip side, some sectors will see a dip in sales for a quarter or more, but it does not mean that everything is going to come to a standstill, as being touted in some media reports. Yes, the third quarter results would be bad for many firms, especially for consumer-facing ones. But investing is not about thinking from one quarter to another. So what is the point in getting panicky?To put this in perspective, recall the panic over the issues of P-note restrictions or changes to the double taxation avoidance treaty with Mauritius. Then, indices nosedived, circuit filters were hit and trading was halted. The fear was that foreign institutional investors would desert India for good. Nothing of the sort happened. On the contrary, India remains a top destination for FIIs. Investors who sold out then had lost out.The second event was Trump’s upset victory in the US, the largest market for Indian software and pharmaceuticals. Fears are being expressed that a Trump presidency would be bad for Indian IT. But before blindly believing this hypothesis, we have to see what other presidents had said and done. Before the election, President Barack Obama had declared that he would bring jobs back from Banglore to Buffalo. He also made some changes in tax laws that favoured IT operations in the US. Despite this, most large-cap IT stocks now quote far above their prices in May 2009, when tax laws were changed.It is important to understand that India IT deliver in terms of cost effectiveness and that is why it has survived, not because of any Presidential patronage. The headwinds faced by the IT firms now are from innovation, and once manage those technological challenges, they will grow, in spite of Trump.So it is vital for investors to know that events are going happen in global and domestic spheres, and it is not necessary for them to react to all of them. It is better to ignore the noise and stick to the fundamental, which don’t change with every event.