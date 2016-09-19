NCDs also catching investors' fancy

It is not just the public offering of equity that is showing an increasing investor appetite. Even debt paper issuance to the public has seen a flurry of action, with close to Rs 38,400 crore raised so far in 2016.The debt moblisation through the public issue route, so far in 2016, has surpassed the amount raised in each full year since 2011. The highest mop-up in the recent years was in 2013, when Rs 34,643 crore was raised from the public through bond issuance.In the ongoing year, the non-convertible debenture (NCD) issuance from housing finance companies and non-finance companies has dominated the market. Two housing finance firms — Diwan Housing Finance and Indiabulls Housing — together have raised Rs 21,000 crore through NCD issue to retail investors.The retail response to the recent issues was quite overwhelming. For instance, Indiabulls Housing NCD, which closed last week, was subscribed over two times on the base issue of Rs 3,500 crore, with bids on the BSE and the NSE crossing over Rs 7,200 crore.“Investors are lapping up NCDs as these are offering around 2-2.5 per cent more than bank fixed deposits (FDs). There is a huge demand for these debentures, especially from HNI investors. As a result, most of these bond issues are getting oversubscribed,” says Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database.Other major issuers were M&M Finance (Rs 1,000 crore), Srei Infra (Rs 250 crore), Kosamattam Finance (Rs 234 crore), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (Rs 2,450 crore), National Highway Authority of India (Rs 3,300 crore), Edelweiss Finance (Rs 500 crore) and Muthoot Finance (Rs 500 crore). Most of the finance firms are trying to raise funds from retail investors as part of their efforts to prune the cost of funds.