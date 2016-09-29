MRF share price skyrockets to Rs 50,000 apiece

Tyre maker MRF’s share price zoomed to Rs 50,000 per share mark on Wednesday. Mind you, the share has a face value of Rs 10 only. MRF stock has gained almost 20 per cent so far this year. It has surged over 63 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 30,464.25, touched on June 24 this year. Market experts attributed the share pricing hitting Rs 50,000-mark to poor liquidity. The company has only 42.41 lakh shares floating in the market. The stock surged by 7.29 per cent to Rs 50,000 on BSE intra-day, taking its market cap higher by Rs 1,330.09 crore to Rs 21,093.09 crore. It, however, ended the day at Rs 49,734.45, a gain of 6.73 per cent over its previous close.On NSE, MRF shares hit the 52-week high of Rs 50,190 but finally settled at Rs 49,753.35.The buying sentiment on MRF counter had ripple effect on other tyre stocks too. JK Tyre & Industries jumped 6.23 per cent, Ceat 5 per cent and Apollo Tyres 2.44 per cent on BSE.Deven Choksey, managing director, K R Choksey Shares and Securities, said, “The share prices of tyre companies are rising as commercial vehicle segment has started showing traction.”April-June quarter was the best in the last five quarters for the company as it reported profit after tax of Rs 490.93 crore and sales of Rs 3,481.97 crore. In FY 15-16 MRF reported annual profit of Rs 2,327.72 crore and sales of 20,243.94 crore.“Overall, the tyre industry is going through better days. With the auto industry doing well, there is increased demand for branded tyres, so all tyre companies are doing well,” said an analyst from Kotak Securities.Also benign rubber price, the main raw material for tyre and higher demand has boosted tyre companies fundamentals,” the analyst added.On Wednesday 64,713 MRF tyres shares worth Rs 316.11 crore were traded on NSE and 9,629 shares worth Rs 46.97 crore were traded on NSE showing very limited number of shares being transacted on daily basis.As per BSE shareholding data released by the company for April-June quarter, promoters held 27.49 per cent stake, while the public shareholders held 72.51 per cent by holding over 30.75 lakh shares which can be taken as free float. In total, there were only 37,791 individual shareholders in the company including 108 promoter led entities.Among the foreign portfolio investors Norway’s Pension Fund Global held 1.34 per cent stake in the company and among the domestic institutions The New India Assurance Company held 2.22 per cent stake.