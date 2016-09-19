Mkts eye US Fed meet as central banks go slow on stimulus

The markets are counting down to the monetary policy meets in the US and Japan as investors come to terms with the fact that the current regime of cheap money will not last forever.



Investors are now looking at the real possibilities of tighter Central bank policies following a very long period of supportive rates from the policymakers and the prospects have not helped the morale.



The sentiment is likely to remain shaky in the run up to the Bank of Japan and US Federal Reserve meets later in the week.



Europe: The long-running environment of liquidity is at the risk of coming to an end with global Central banks turning reluctant to extend support, in turn causing considerable distress for the markets. Over the past years the markets have reaped the benefits of loose monetary policy in the West, riding on the flow of cheap money. Last week, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi downplayed the need for additional stimulus.



Sentiment has been shaken by the probability of tighter policy as the Central banks have started to show restraint from further opening the stimulus tap.



Despite the low odds for a hike by the US Federal Reserve in the upcoming meet the mood remains riddled with uncertainty. In addition, there is no one defined route for interest rate environment as Central banks across geographies weigh different routes in varying directions. This, in turn, has only added to the volatility.



Indices will need support from positive economic dataand favourable growth prospects for corporate earnings, going forward, to result in further gains.



Euro Stoxx 50 closed down 1.30 per cent to 2,935.25. FTSE 100 closed down 0.30 per cent to 6,710.28.



US: Markets are hanging on to every possible indication that could throw a light on the mood of the policymakers as the day of US Federal Reserve meet draws close.



There is fierce speculation on what to expect from the meeting even as almost all recent economic data has pointed that timing may not be right for raising interest rates just yet. In addition, the tone around the need and timing for an interest rate hike in the US has been changing at a faster pace than the weather in London. Only last week it made sense to hold off any tightening on the back of economic data.



However, this has been replaced by the worries that waiting too long for the right moment may risk the growth prospects for the US economy.



The policymakers have been eyeing economic data for proof the economy is ready for interest rate tightening. While inflation figures in August strengthened in line with Fed’s goal, consumer sentiment dropped in September, data showed.



The consumer-price index rose 0.2 per cent a labour department report showed.



In addition to the uncertainty over the monetary policy environment going forward, the markets will also witness the impact of the upcoming Presidential elections.



Nasdaq closed down 0.10 per cent, to 5244.57. Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.49 per cent, to 18,123.80. S&P 500 closed down 0.38 per cent to 2,139.16.



Asia: The speculation over the outcome of the monetary policy meet in Japan, followed by the US Central bank meeting, will continue to cause volatility for the markets in the coming days.



The varying views over the course of action by the US Federal Reserve have translated into instability for the indices across geographies.



The situation is unlikely to see a dramatic change going forward as investors brace for the possibility of deeper negative interest rates in Japan and the continued jolts from the closing elections in the US.



The markets are now betting on the likelihood the Central banks globally are preparing to slowdown the stream of stimulus, which in turn has caused distress for indices.Investor sentiment will remain cautious going ahead as the opinion remains steeply divided on the route the Bank of Japan may resort to at the upcoming meeting.



Given the overall uncertainty the indices are likely to remain in the fluctuating mode in the near term.



Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed up 0.70 per cent at 16,519.29. Shanghai closed down 0.68 per cent to 3,002.85. Hang Seng closed up 0.63 per cent at 23,335.59.



India: The recent rally in the markets has been backed by the liquidity injected via the foreign funds looking for higher returns. The inherent issue with this rally is the heavy dependence on overseas funds, which will invariably leave the shores once they can be assured of better return on investments on home turf.



Markets have been trying to guess the monetary policy stance in the US, which in turn has resulted in volatile swings for the indices. Overseas investors pulling out of the market over the past sessions has not helped either.



As the uncertainty over the outcomes of the Central bank meets in the US and Japan continues to cast a shadow on investor sentiment indices will likely remain rattled over the coming days.



Investors have been unsure of the US Federal Reserve’s mood vis-a-vis interest rate action and that uncertainty has reflected in the volatile session witnessed over the past days. Market mood has also been impacted as the foreign investors pulled out of the markets.



On the bright side, the lower-than-estimated inflation data has spurred calls for another round of rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India.



Consumer prices for August rose 5.05 per cent versus 6.07 per cent in July. Going ahead, sentiment may receive a boost if the US Federal Reserve holds interest rates as much as the hopes of further policy easing from the RBI.



The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.66 per cent at 28,599.03. Nifty closed up 0.43 per cent at 8,779.85.



