Micro finance is turning big

By Ashwin J Punnen Nov 14 2016

Tags: Stock Market
Small finance banks and micro finance companies are commanding higher valuations than banks and non-banking financial services (NBFCs) for their perceived better growth potential.

For instance, micro finance firm, the stocks of Bharat Financial Inclusion (formerly SKS Microfinance) is trading a price-to-book value multiple of 4.1 times its estimated earnings for fiscal year 2016-17. Other micro-finance players who have turned into small finance banks, like Equitas Holdings and Ujjivan Financial Services are also getting relatively high market valuation.

These three players have seen a huge run-up in their stock prices over the year. While Bharat Financial and Ujjivan gained 108 per cent and 152 per cent, respectively, Equitas rose 25 per cent.

The microfinance industry is seeing a strong growth. It witnessed a 29 per cent growth in loan disbursements in the first quarter of 2016-17, according to a Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) report.

The aggregate gross loan portfolio (GLP) of MFIs stood at Rs 60,165 crore in first quarter of 2016-17 compared to Rs 31,869 crore a year earlier.

By the MFIN report, the industry witnessed a year-on-year increase of 48 per cent in client base, where MFIs provided micro credit to 3.58 crore clients.

Investors are bullish on the sector because of the huge growth potential. “Financial services in India is fairly underpenetrated. So long-term growth is still there. Obviously because of the stellar performance shown in the last four years, the market has rewarded them with a very high price-to-book ratio and high price-to-earnings ratio, said an analyst with a leading domestic brokerage house.

“The multiples will remain high because of the quality and growth opportunity that is ahead of it,” the analysts said.

According to experts, as India’s economic growth accelerates, financial services firms will play the growth in several sectors.

ashwinpunnen@mydigitalfc.com

