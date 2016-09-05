Markets remain focussed on cues to US Fed action

It was a week of natural calamities as Japan saw typhoon Lionrock strike its northern Tohoku region, triggering floods in the area, while Iceland reported the biggest tremors from its largest volcano. While the flooding following the impact of typhoon Lionrock has reportedly resulted in several casualties, the volcano Katla is being closely monitored even as the tremors have reportedly subsided.



While Japan and Iceland braced the impact of the natural occurrences, the global markets are getting ready for the upcoming US Federal Reserve meet that will decide the future of interest rates in the world’s largest economy. Speculation will continue at a hectic pace and guide the market sentiment till any clarity emerges.



Stock market sentiment, of late, has been hinging on the bets around the timing for the much-awaited interest rate hike by the US central bank. The bets that the Fed will hold the interest rates for now received a boost by the latest employment data and helped drive investor mood. The sentiment was also aided by disappointing manufacturing numbers in the United States.



The speculation on the timing of US Federal Reserve’s policy action will continue going ahead and will be a key catalyst driving market sentiment.



While the current set of numbers indicate that the Fed will stay put, they have also helped offset fears of a dramatic slowdown in the world’s largest economy, given the continued sluggishness in the global economy.



Europe



The European markets have managed to stage a revival following the crash after the UK referendum vote. This has been the second consecutive week of gains for the markets after the losses registered following the Britain’s vote to leave the European Union. Investors, this week, will be focussed on the European Central Bank's monetary policy meet along with the data for retail sales and GDP.



Euro Stoxx 50 closed up 2.06 per cent at 3,079.74. The FTSE 100 closed up 2.20 per cent at 6,894.60.



US



With the date for US Federal Reserve meet to decide on policy inching closer, the speculation on the action from the Central bank has intensified. Every subsequent economic data announcement has been dissected for cues to the timing of action.



The US non-farm payrolls missed estimated and grew by 151,000 in August advancing the upwardly revised 275,000 jobs in July, a labour department report showed. The unemployment rate remained steady at 4.9 per cent. In addition, manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.4 in August down from 52.6 in July.



While the recent employment and manufacturing figures have disappointed, they have also helped allay fears the impact of a global slowdown has weighed too heavily on the US economy.



However, the recent data is giving a clear indication on the future course of action by the Central bank and speculation will likely continue in the run-up to the mid-September meet. The upcoming figures on activity in the service sector as well as the Fed's Beige Book will be eyed for further cues.



Nasdaq closed up 0.43 per cent at 5,249.90. Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.39 per cent, at 18,491.96. S&P 500 closed up 0.42 per cent at 2,179.98.



Asia



Considering the betting around the timing of policy tightening in the US is going to continue over the coming days, the Asian indices will also swing with the direction of the speculation. The unemployment data, a key peg for action by the US policymakers, has come short of estimates and will help boost bets the Central bank will hold any policy tightening in September even if a hike may be imminent this year. Investors are now looking at policy action in December.



In Japan, the prospects of further stimulus have been boosted by the disappointing industrial production data. July figures for industrial production missed estimates to remain unchanged from a year ago.



A raft of data from Japan, including second-quarter GDP numbers and core machinery orders, will be eyed for further cues. Monthly inflation data from China and numbers for service sector activity will also guide sentiment.



Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed dipped 0.01 per cent to 16,925.68. Shanghai closed rose 0.13 per cent at 3,067.35. Hang Seng closed up 0.45 per cent at 23266.70.



India



Foreign investments in the markets account for a significant share and a scenario that may lead to this capital leaving the domestic shores sends the indices in panic mode. The suspense over the timing of the next US interest rate decision has impacted investor mood over the better part of the year now. The situation is unlikely to change anytime soon as markets keep watching out for a clear indication.



However, for now, it seems the investors will not be pulling out of Indian markets in a hurry anytime soon. The indices have enjoyed a rally boosted by the positive news flow and has led to the current high valuations. The trend will likely last in the near-term and may be followed by a period of consolidation.



Considering markets are sentiment-driven, disappointing growth for the quarter ended June has cast a shadow on the government’s plan of achieving 8 per cent annual growth.



The GDP for April to June quarter stood at 7.1 per cent down from 7.5 per cent in the same period a year ago.



On a bright side, the above-normal monsoon rains as well as a pay raise for government employees should help propel growth and consequently boost markets, going forward.



The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.38 per cent at 28,532.11. The Nifty closed up 0.40 per cent at 8,809.65.



