Markets look to BoJ, Fed meeting as ECB disappoints

The US and Russia have agreed to a cease-fire in Syria following extensive negotiations. The move may pave the way to ending the deep crisis that has seen hundreds displaced and driven them to seek asylum in Europe. As per the agreement the two sides will stop the fighting on September 12.



While the peace agreement in Syria will hopefully lead to a constructive outcome over the coming days, the global markets may not witness the calm from the past weeks as the date for US policy meet inches close.



Europe



Mature markets are clearly prepared for the imminent monetary policy tightening in the US and have even been strongly betting on the possibility of it coming as early as the end of the month. However, the recent round of economic data from the US has put the optimism back in the cold. The disappointment from the weak figures has hit the market sentiment and will cloud the mood over the coming days, especially given the lack of direction in the near term.



Further, the European Central Bank in its latest meet did nothing to cheer the mood as the policy makers maintained a cool stance on further stimulus for the region. The ECB’s Euro 1.7 trillion quantitative easing programme is set to end early next year. The central bank chief Mario Draghi has indicated the future course of action is not yet firm, triggering worries over the availability of cheap money going forward.



Despite the markets witnessing a revival over the past months, the concerns over economic growth have continued to haunt investor mood. Given the lack of clarity, both in terms of triggers for economic growth and the ECB’s future course of action, indices may be set to reverse to the phase of volatility in the coming days.



Euro Stoxx 50 closed down 0.98 per cent to 3,053.20. FTSE 100 closed down 1.19 per cent to 6,776.95.



US



The September 21-22 US Federal Reserve meet is a hotly anticipated event as the betting on the timing of an interest rate hike remains a key catalyst for market moves not only in the world’s largest economy but across the globe. A string of weak economic data for unemployment, manufacturing and services activity has dampened the prospects of a September hike and also impacted the market mood.



Experts have been making a case for policy tightening saying delaying the process may threaten stability going forward. The markets have enjoyed a long spell of cheap money flows and interest rate action will work towards mopping up the excess liquidity, a scenario that does not please the indices. In addition, the ECB has underplayed the prospects of further stimulus expansion. Over the past years, the indices have gotten used to liquidity boosted by accommodative central bank policies. However, given the trend seems set to change, the market upside will likely be capped going ahead.



Investors will be eyeing the reports for industrial production,consumer sentimentand retail sales for further cues.



Nasdaq closed down 2.54 per cent, to 5,125.91. Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 2.13 per cent, to 18,085.45. S&P 500 closed down 2.45 per cent to 2,127.81.



Asia



The upcoming monetary policy meets in Japan and the US will be keenly watched over the coming days and any indications on the tone from the outcome of the meets will remain a key trigger for market movements. While the Bank of Japan will take a call on the stimulus package, the Federal Reserve has to decide on interest rates.



Given that the European Central Bank held off from announcing any further stimulus in the latest meet, the move from the Japanese policymakers will be closely watched. Markets in the US and Europe dropped following a muted response from the ECB on further stimulus for the region as the markets grapple with the uncertainty following the UK referendum vote in June. The ECB’s current quantitative easing programme is set to run its course early next year. The investors can still hope for stimulus announcement by the end of the year given the mounting concerns on the impending impact from Brexit.



The outcome of the US Central bank has been at the heart of frenzied speculation over the past weeks and will continue to sway market mood in the coming days.



Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed up 0.04 per cent at 16,965.76. Shanghai closed down 0.55 per cent to 3,078.85. Hang Seng closed up 0.75 per cent at 24,099.70.



India



The prospect of an interest rate hike in the US has had reactions in an entirely different direction for the Indian markets. Given the recent data from the world’s largest economy, the bets for any policy tightening as early as this month have cooled and helped drive investor optimism. The positive mood will likely persist in the coming days as foreign investors continue to pour funds into the markets. Despite the volatility at the start of the year the indices have yielded impressive gains for the investors versus those in the mature markets and in turn have continued to attract foreign inflows.



However, the strong inflow also means the markets have turned increasingly susceptible to the geo-political and economic announcements on the western shores. This includes the impending US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy action, among others. The indices will likely witness an unstable patch of trading closer to the policy meetings in the US, as well as Japan, both scheduled over the next few days.



Given the current economic scenario in the developed markets, the foreign inflows will likely continue and may even witness a spike in the near term. On the off-side, considering the market rally is driven by foreign investments, it will be hard to gauge how long it may last.



The benchmark BSE Index closed down 0.85 per cent to 28,797.25. Nifty closed down 0.96 per cent at 8,866.70.



