Market weaker and losing momentum

Short sellers were trapped last Tuesday and we saw the Sensex rise by a massive 521 points that day. The market otherwise was mixed and ended the week with gains of 403.58 points, or 1.46 per cent at 28,077.18 points. The Nifty rose 109.65 points, or 1.28 per cent to close at 8,693.05 points. The action in midcap and smallcap continues to be the focus and they gained 1.36 per cent and 1.94 per cent, respectively.



What is of concern is that more and more stocks are taking part in this space and they have their three and four days of glory and then they fade into oblivion.



Clearly, distribution of these stocks is happening and the volume in them is so large that the final outcome would be difficult to gauge in terms of losses from the high.



Shares of Endurance Technologies got listed on Wednesday and were off to a flying start, gaining 37 per cent on day one. Shares which were issued at Rs 472 closed at Rs 647. The issue did very well and evinced interest post-listing as well.



Two issues are opening this week. The first is from PNB Housing Finance, which is raising Rs 3,000 crore in a price band of Rs 750-775. The issue opens on Tuesday and closes on Thursday, the 27th of October. The company is into home loans and gives almost 70 per cent of its total portfolio as home loans with an average ticket size of Rs 32 lakh. The key to success of PNB Housing is the leverage, which is currently at 16 times. The companies price to book value pre-IPO is 4.6 times and post-IPO would be 2.5 times based on March 2016 results. This compares very favourably with 3.17 times for LIC Housing Finance and 6.46 times for HDFC.



Earnings per share was Rs 27.6 for the year ended March 2016 and Rs 7.6 for the quarter ended June 2016. Housing finance companies are growing faster than the banks that have home loan portfolios. PNB also has a home loan portfolio but it would be fair to say that PNB Housing Finance is well known in its own way. There was a perception that PNB Housing is a north Indian company but the perception is changing. From 52 per cent of revenue from north India, the share has fallen to 40 per cent in the last two years even though the assets under management have grown significantly. The share looks attractive and merits attention.



The second issue is from Varun Beverages, the bottler of Pepsi in India, the subcontinent and some African countries. The company is tapping the capital markets with its simultaneous fresh issue of 1.5 crore shares and an offer for sale of 1 crore shares in a price band of Rs 440-445. The issue opens on Wednesday and closes on Friday, the 28th of October. The company is in the business of bottling and distributing products of Pepsico. The company accounts for about 44 per cent of Pepsico’s sales in India. Of the total sales, roughly 82.5 per cent is in India while 17.5 per cent is in the foreign territories of Africa and rest of the Indian subcontinent. There is much cyclicality in this business and the second half of the calendar year sees losses as sales of carbonated drinks drops significantly. The company reported net sales of Rs 3,394 crore in the calendar year 2015 and Rs 2,529 crore in the six month period ended June 2016.



The company has increased its territory by buying out some smaller bottlers and some from Pepsico in the last year. This makes them contiguous in north India, leaving aside J&K and the North East. Losses were suffered in the years 2013 and 2014 while a net profit of Rs 87 crore was made in 2015. The asking price looks expensive and leaves little upside in the medium-term. The company has made a net profit of Rs 167 crore in the first half but one may expect a loss of Rs 80-100 crore in the second half on account of the cyclicality of the business.



The October series futures expires on Thursday. The current level of Nifty is up 101.80 points or a mere 1.18 per cent and this is the entire gain from last week. The bulls and bears are evenly matched currently and things could go either way with the bears having the upper hand.



The results season so far has provided no surprises and this week’s results would be crucial from the market’s perspective. Sunday would see Muhurat trading and Diwali festivities. I maintain that one must reduce positions and take money off the table whenever opportunities are available. The market is becoming weaker and losing momentum.



(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research and Investment Services)



