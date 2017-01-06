Market takes gains further, up 103 pts; Nifty regains 8300

The market made a solid opening today as the benchmark Sensex gained over 103 points taking support from domestic investors, extending its yesterday's rally on the back of a firm Asian trend.



Moreover, an appreciating rupee brought more cheer. The 30-share index advanced 103.48 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 26,981.72, with healthcare, consumer durables, metal, auto, capital goods, oil and gas and banking stocks trading in the positive zone, rising by up to Rs 0.59 per cent.



The gauge had rallied 245.11 points in the previous session. The NSE index Nifty also recaptured the 8,300 level by inching up 30.05 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 8,303.85.



Brokers said increased buying by domestic financial institutions amid a firming trend in the Asian region gave investors the confidence.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.49 per cent and Shanghai Composite gained 0.02 per cent in early trade today. Japan's Nikkei, however, fell 0.40 per cent.



The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.21 per cent lower yesterday.



