Market expectations are modest this time

Investors are looking at Samvat 2073 with modest expectations, a far cry from last year when a super-charged bull run was predicted by most analysts.Though the market saw bouts of volatility during the past year, Samvat 2072 ended up giving positive returns to investors, especially those invested in mid-cap and small-cap stocks. Though the market corrected about 11 per cent in the first few months after Diwali last year, it bounced back smartly later on.While Nifty and Sensex gave returns of 10.09 per cent and 8.02 per cent, respectively, small-cap and mid-cap indices outperformed the frontline indices by a wide margin. While BSE Smallcap index gave a return of 20.05 per cent, the BSE Midcap index clocked a return of 24.13 per cent during the year. Most analysts vouch that the market momentum is intact and predict continued upward trend, since the macro-economy fundamentals are looking bright and corporate earnings are expected to show a major turnaround in the coming year.Further, the country’s macro fundamentals have improved much in the last one year, with stable inflation, low current account deficit, contained fiscal deficit and largely stable currency.“In the last two quarters corporate earnings are trying to break through the mundane. What is being observed is that corporates in the last several quarters have been building efficiency,” says Motilal Oswal, chairman & MD, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.“We expect the coming year to be very promising in corporate earnings and that will be reflected in the financial barometer i.e. Nifty and Sensex. I am bullish and the Nifty may cross 10,000 during the year,” he said.The big trigger for the market is the pick-up in consumption on the back of the 7th pay commission payout and the good monsoon.Most analysts are recommending domestic infrastructure and cyclical sectors over the medium-to-long term and are also positive on the consumption theme.“We recommend sticking to quality and advise selectively investing in stocks having strong balance sheets and ethical managements. Select export-oriented stocks will do well as the US economy strengthens and the Brexit impact gets clearer,” says Kotak Securities in a report.Though there are potential risks like geo-political concerns globally, decline in foreign inflows, sharp currency movements and spike in oil prices, the brokerage is expecting “returns in Samvat 2073 to be better than Samvat 2072, notwithstanding the intermittent bouts of corrections and profit-booking.”Last year the Indian equity rally has been driven by global fund flows from low yield (and negative in some cases) developed economies, which are finding India an attractive investment destination with relatively stable and stronger growth prospects. Furthermore, lack of performance from the other competing asset classes has also meant higher risk appetite and a positive bias towards equity. Analysts are advising investors to cherry pick companies that are likely to exhibit a strong earnings growth trajectory coupled with efficient allocation of capital.“In terms of valuations, the Sensex, at current levels, is trading at 15x FY18E EPS. One should also note that the domestic scenario is currently much better than what it was previously,” says Pankaj Pandey, head-research, ICICI Securities.“Going ahead, with commodities showing early signs of stabilising, we expect the Sensex EPS to grow 16.4 per cent YoY to 1,600 in FY17E and then witness growth of 17.5 per cent YoY in FY18E to 1,880. We have a-one year forward target of 31,000 for the Sensex and 9,400 for the Nifty, Pandey said.