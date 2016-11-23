Market breaks 6-day losing streak

Short covering after week-long selling coupled with buoyant global stock markets led to selective buying in the badly beaten down quality names on Tuesday. The market closed in the green after six days of continuous selling. The Sensex was up 0.76 per cent, or 195.64 points, at 25,960.78 and the Nifty was up 0.92 per cent, or 73.20 points, at 8,002.30.



It was a volatile day of trading, with the Sensex rising to briefly cross the 26,000-level on opening and again towards the close of the trade. But it couldn’t sustain the momentum and dropped, but still in the green. In the Sensex pack, 23 of the 30 stocks closed in the green, while in the Nifty 50 pack 43 of the total 51 stocks ended in the green.



Broader market also closed in the green with the BSE Mid-cap index up 1.39 per cent and the BSE Small-cap index up 1.16 per cent.



The overstretched advance-decline ratio of the past week returned to normalcy with 1,457 stocks advancing and 1,099 stocks declining and 190 closing flat.



Jayant Manglik, president, retail distribution, Religare Securities, said, "Investors were in the mood for some bargain hunting, which helped the market breadth to end strongly on the advancing side.



Buying emerged in badly beaten down sectors in the recent selling. The top sectoral gainers on the BSE were Metal (2.74 per cent), Realty (2.53 per cent), Auto (1.89 per cent), Consumer Goods and Services (1.70 per cent), Consumer Durables (1.27 per cent) and FMCG (1.27 per cent).



The selling in the market also abated as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pace of net selling was lower at Rs 692.85 crore compared to around Rs 1,000 crore and above seen daily since the twin shocks of demonetisation and Donald Trump’s victory. Also, domestic institutional investors made net buying of equities worth Rs 1,075.20 crore. However, the rupee continued weaken, closing at a nine-month low at 68.25 a dollar, down 9 paise, which could bother FPIs in coming days.



Rate cut hopes brightened with analysts now expecting 25 basis points to 50 bps rate cut by the RBI next month on further moderation in inflation from the demonetisation’s impacts on perishable food item prices.



Sonal Verma, research analyst, Nomura said, “A moderation in aggregate food prices will lower inflation momentum in November. We currently expect CPI inflation to moderate to around 4.0 per cent year-on-year in November from 4.2 per cent in October.”



“Perishable food prices have moderated by 3.3 per cent, led by lower fruit & vegetable and egg prices, while non-perishable prices are 1.1 per cent higher, led by wheat. On aggregate, though, food prices are marginally lower (-0.8 per cent),” Verma said.



