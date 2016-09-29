March halted, Nifty may lose more points

Had it not been for the surgical strike, the Nifty 50 would have ended the September derivative series on a strong note. The index had a gap-up opening and the market breadth was positive.Before the news of surgical strike was officially announced, news of two Pakistani soldiers getting killed was already making rounds in the market. While that news couldn’t bring down the Nifty, its upmove was, however, halted. But the moment the official announcement of the surgical strike was made, the Nifty slipped sharply and within minutes it was quoting with a loss of more than 120 points. The market breadth saw a sharp decline, with more stocks losing than gaining. Probably, the gainers were led by short-covering.Technically, on Thursday, the Nifty moved below its short-term support-giving 50 days moving average (DMA). In fact, the moment the Nifty slipped below 8,695 points, sharp selling ensued because of unwinding by algorithm-based trade. The move below 50 DMA is crucial because since March, the Nifty has moved below this short-term average only twice. First in May and then in June, but those breaches were only on intraday bases. But on Thursday, as Nifty closed the day around its day’s low.Technically, the drop in Nifty has come following negative divergence on oscillator charts. This increases the probability of the going get tough for the bulls. But they can take solace in the fact that the Nifty is led by IT and banking sector stocks. If bank stocks are dragged down by any further trouble on the border, the rupee could weaken and that in turn could help IT stocks.So, technically, Nifty may correct five to seven per cent more and come close to its 200 DMA. But if mid-cap and small-cap indices recover, the sentiment would start to improve and would indicate a sustained reversal in fortune for all those who have been riding the recent mid-cap wave.(Rajiv Nagpal is consulting editor, Financial Chronicle)