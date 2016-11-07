Make right moves to counter market swings

Traders with long exposure to put options were the biggest winners last week. After a gap of eight months, put options have given reasonable returns even in the short-term, intra-week trade.



But the build-up of put options happened rather in a curious manner; the way the value of put options moved on Thursday and Friday indicates that a section of traders is still not ready to believe that a corrective move is under way in the Nifty.



On Thursday, when the Nifty was trading in the red, the decline in the value of call options was much more than the increase in the value of put options. It is only on Friday that open interest in put options saw a surge, and prices also moved up sharply. While, in this space, we had been maintaining that it is important to have long positions in put options, it is equally important to avoid the temptation to take short positions on call options.



As the sentiment turns bearish, the temptation to buy out-of-the-money call options to collect small premium is going to rise. It would appear an easy trade, but since the broader trend is still up, a bounce back cannot be ruled out, which would badly hurt the seller of call options. So, either stay with the put and cover positions, or don’t trade at all.



Coming to Nifty strategy for the next few trading sessions, the US election result is likely to lead to volatility in the broader market in middle of the week. Until the election result is out, the market would trade with a negative bias. So traders should buy some out-of-the-money put options with a trading perspective and keep a wider stop loss on them. This trade may be executed at the start of week. Another strategy trader may adopt right before the event, which is mid-week, is to buy out-of-the-money call options; if there is a reversal or bounce back, these call options would see a bounce. Since it is a speculative trade, only very little trading capital should be used for this.



As for Bank Nifty, the results have thrown in some negative surprises. In case of more negative announcements, pressure on banking stocks will rise, so traders can have some out-of-the-money put options on the index. After a correction, the Bank Nifty tends to get into a range-bound move. So, the other strategy could be let this phase pass and wait for the right time to go for a covered call strategy in Bank Nifty. Short-term traders may look at buying put options in some PSU banks to gain from possible correction when their results are announced. Another sector that traders need to keep an eye on is FMCG; after a phase of under-performance, these stocks could enter into a brief outperformance phase in bearish market conditions.



