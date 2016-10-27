LoginRegister
Letter side effects leave Tata companies battered

By Ravi Ranjan Prasad Oct 27 2016 , Mumbai

Stocks of front line Tata Group companies were hammered for second day as the leadership crisis widened further with Cyrus Mistry’s letter to Tata Sons Board of Directors.

The most affected companies in terms of percentage fall in their share price on Wednesday were Tata Motors (-4.27 per cent), Tata Steel (-4.01 per cent), Indian Hotels (-3.38 per cent), Voltas (-3.21 per cent), Tata Global Beverages (-3.10 per cent), Rallis India (-2.99 per cent), Tata Chemicals (-2.83 per cent), Tata Communications (-2.68 per cent), Tata Power (-2.06). Only Titan Company (up 0.56 per cent) and Automotive Stampings (up 1.31 per cent) bucked the trend and closed in the green.

Tata Group’s biggest company Tata Consultancy Services saw less damages with the stock closing only 0.07 per cent down.

Cyrus Mistry’s letter estimated a potential write down of Tata Group company assets by around $18 billions, mostly because of the decisions taken earlier by his predecessor.

Stocks of Indian Hotel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Teleservices were impacted as Mistry’s letter mentioned them as incurring operational losses, interest and capex.

Mistry also highlighted in the letter how family passion like Nano and airlines business did not meet success and were a drain on resources.

The Tata Group companies where cumulative losses piled up to a significant level over the last two trading sessions due to the sudden replacement of Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons and events that have followed including Mistry’s letter included Indian Hotels(-6.54 per cent), Tata Steel(-6.52 per cent), Tata Motors(-5.34 per cent), Tata Motors DVRs(4.78 per cent), Tata Global Beverages(5.57 per cent), Tata Chemicals(-4.92 per cent), Tata Communications(-4.94 per cent), Tata Metaliks(-8.82 per cent), Rallis India(4.58 per cent), Tata Elxsi(4.55 per cent), Tinplate Company(4.86 per cent).

Tata Group companies shares may get worse due to continuous news flow, said analysts.

“News flows are impacting, we don’t know what news is going to come, these stocks would continue to react to news flows positive or negative. Every event that unfolds now for next 2-3 days or 2-3 month will impact Tata Group company stocks,” said an analyst requesting anonymity.

