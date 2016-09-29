Let the markets cool, and correct

Markets were weak and simply cracked when the news of Special Forces crossing the ‘LOC’ for a surgical strike hit the headlines. But was this the reason? Not quite. Take a trip down memory lane and each time that a larger than normal IPO has tapped the capital markets, post-listing, the markets have cracked. It has happened three times before when Reliance Petroleum followed by Reliance Power and then Coal India listed. The size of issue was huge and a multiple of many times the normal IPO size. This time is no different when shares of the mega Rs 6,000-crore ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company listed.



Markets fell sharply and ICICI Pru, which issued shares at Rs 334 lost Rs 37 or 11 per cent to close at Rs 297. The Nifty September futures, which at the beginning of the week were up 239 points, or 2.79 per cent, actually closed flat for the series at 8,591.25 points. Two questions come to mind, namely what next for the markets and what happened?



The die was cast when the mega issue from ICICI Pru was announced. The momentum is broken and the sentiment turned negative.



Going forward, the markets would be in a corrective mode and even though there would be rallies intermittently they would only be corrective in nature. The attempt to make a new top in the current calendar year seems to be over and we would have to wait for calendar year 2017.



An important point to remember is that when the Uri attack took place, the Pakistan Stock Exchange fell around 10 per cent while the BSE fell just about 1.6 per cent on Thursday. While fundamentals of the Indian market are not in doubt, the two factors against it are coming to the fore-- fatigue and overvaluations. The only remedies for both are time and correction. Both would happen.



Allow the markets to correct in valuations and give it couple of months to consolidate. Things would look much better then.



(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research & Investment Services)



